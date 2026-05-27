Former Chiefs Player Searches for New Opportunity With AFC Rival After Failing to Impress Andy Reid

Janarius Robinson has been injured for most of his career. But every time he was met with the possibility of his career going up in smoke, the defensive end had somehow managed to find a silver lining. After being let go by the Kansas City Chiefs, Robinson has found another one with the Cleveland Browns.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reported that Robinson visited the Browns on Monday as he continues trying to revive a career that has been heavily marred by injuries. The is also just weeks after the DL visited the New England Patriots.

ADVERTISEMENT

Janarius Robinson joined Kansas City in 2025. He struggled to find a consistent role in a talented defensive front. He did manage to record a preseason sack before suffering a foot injury, which landed him on injured reserve. Since Robinson was unavailable for the entire season, head coach Andy Reid ultimately chose not to re-sign him this year.

That pattern has unfortunately followed him throughout much of his NFL career. Robinson was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft by the Minnesota Vikings and missed his rookie season due to an injury. The team waived him the next year, and he was picked up by the Philadelphia Eagles the next year, to be on their practice squad. But Robinson was injured once again and found himself on injury reserve duty.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2023, he was able to finally get his chance of playing in the NFL. Robinson played two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders and was on the field for a total of 16 games. He was able to record 13 total tackles and 1.5 sacks. The Chiefs saw some upside in making Robinson a part of their roster, since his physical profile continues to intrigue teams. But history would repeat itself yet again. This is now the fourth time Robinson is looking for a new team, after having gone pro five years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are still some positives in the DE that Cleveland could be interested in. The 6-foot-5 edge rusher posted a 9.32 Relative Athletic Score before the draft, ranking him among the top defensive-end athletes tested between 1987 and 2021. During his college career at Florida State, Robinson recorded 105 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, and eight sacks.

But the DE does not have much time before he gets too old for other teams. He is already 28, and has played less than 20 games across five years. Cleveland might be looking at him as a practice squad talent, right now, and will let him prove his worth before thinking about activating him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Browns already have star edge Myles Garrett on the roster, and extended Alex Wright’s contract by another three years. Behind them, there are Isaiah McGuire, Julian Okwara, Logan Fano, Tyreak Sapp, Khordae Sydnor, and Markees Watts. It is way too crowded for Robinson here, but maybe something will give for him to make his mark.

After all, this is not his first rodeo with adversity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Janarius Robinson’s football journey has repeatedly been shaped by adversity

Long before Robinson’s NFL career became defined by injuries and roster moves, he had gone through a disastrous experience. While at Florida State, Hurricane Michael devastated the DE’s hometown of Panama City. It destroyed his family home, which had stood for three generations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It impacted me and my family in a major way, not only me and my family but other families as well in Panama City, Florida,” Robinson told WJHG in 2022. “You know it was a setback, but those things come. There’s always going to be bumps in the road. What matters is how you respond to adversity. I think that’s something that will also help me out in life. You go through adversity every day, but how are you going to bounce back from it.”

Robinson later helped his family rebuild a new home on the same property with support from Florida State and the NCAA. He also became the first person in his family to graduate from college. He was breaking quite a few norms during these early years, and was also one of the best players in the state in his class during college recruitment.

That resilience helped Robinson continue through a tough NFL career. Now, after another difficult chapter in Kansas City, Robinson is looking to overcome adversity again in the hope of landing a more permanent role.

ADVERTISEMENT

He can hold on to the fact that the Browns could use some depth at edge rusher, as McGuire faces a make-or-break season. If he manages to stand out among the practice roster candidates, Robinson could see some time on the field with Cleveland.