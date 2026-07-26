Former Chiefs Star Hints at a Kansas City Reunion as Training Camp Gets Underway

Safety Juan Thornhill has not been on a Chiefs roster since 2022. His TikTok looks like he never left, though. Training camp just opened in St. Joseph, and he keeps dropping content that feels like one long audition tape.

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Starcade Media put together the breadcrumbs Thornhill has been dropping for fans on social media. On Monday, he posted a clip of himself in Chiefs gear on TikTok, reminiscing about the good old days.

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“Imagine walking out to the best fans,” he wrote in the caption.

More posts followed in the days after. One read “Sometimes the end is just a pause… And all you have to do is click continue to resume.” Another came with a photo of him walking off an NFL field in Chiefs gear. The caption said, “Some goodbyes aren’t permanent.”

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Thornhill is still in free agency, but he’s clearly not shy about where he wants to go. We also do not know if the two sides have been negotiating a potential contract for the season. The move would be great for the safety, who is already familiar with the Chiefs’ defense.

Kansas City picked Thornhill in the second round of the 2019 draft, out of Virginia. He got to start as a rookie and continued to deliver until he became a free agent in 2023. Thornhill put forward his best numbers for the red and gold in 2022, recording three picks, a sack, 71 tackles, and a Super Bowl ring at the end of it all.

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He recorded five tackles (one for a loss) and a pass defensed in Kansas City’s Super Bowl LVII win over Philadelphia.

Unfortunately, Thonhill hasn’t seen better days since the Chiefs chapter ended. From then on, the safety hasn’t ever played a full season. After he injured his calf in his first year with Cleveland, Thonhill began a downward trajectory.

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He signed with Pittsburgh for 2025, which did not work out either. Former head coach Mike Tomlin said after releasing him on November 10 that his play simply “wasn’t up to snuff” to keep his roster spot. The Jacksonville Jaguars picked him up on November 17, from where he was released on January 20, 2026. He has been without a team since.

Where things stand for a possible Chiefs return

That unsigned status is what makes the TikTok posts so interesting right now. A veteran without a job leaning hard into Chiefs nostalgia the exact week training camp opens is not a coincidence.

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Kansas City did lose real secondary pieces this offseason. Cornerback Trent McDuffie was traded to the Rams for draft picks after pushing for a big extension. Jaylen Watson followed him to Los Angeles in free agency. Safety Bryan Cook left for Cincinnati on a multi-year deal.

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But Fox Sports ran a piece with a very clear headline. “Juan Thornhill reunion is exactly the kind of move the Chiefs must avoid.” The argument was simple. Too late in his career to bring back.

Moreover, the Chiefs seem well-stacked at the position. Alohi Gillman and Chamari Conner are expected to start, while backups Jaden Hicks and Chris Roland-Wallace should also hope for a good spot in the depth. Behind them, the Chiefs still have Xavier Nwankpa, DeShon Singleton and Tanner McCalister to bolster the depth.

Juan Thornhill does have the experience advantage over all these names. But whether that will move the needle enough for the Chiefs is a mystery.