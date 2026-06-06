Former Chiefs Star Sees Shades of a Legendary Kansas City RB in Kenneth Walker

Kenneth Walker III arrives in Kansas City with pressure and a legendary comparison already attached. For the first time in 23 years, a reigning Super Bowl MVP has changed teams in the offseason, a move not seen since Dexter Jackson left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the Arizona Cardinals in 2003. Walker is now tasked with fixing the Chiefs’ offense after they had their worst season since 2012. He was blessed by a former Chiefs star to replicate the feats of an iconic Offensive Player of the Year.

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“People still tell stories about Priest Holmes because of the work that he did and what he was able to achieve,” Jason Dunn said on Chief Concerns on June 4, 2026. “And Kenneth Walker, he reminds me a lot of Priest and his mindset. No ego comes in, works hard, you already know what you’re gonna get from it. He wanted to carve his space to be that guy.”

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Priest Holmes was a highly patient and elusive running back who excelled at reading blocks and accelerating through seams. He was a prolific touchdown scorer despite being only 5 feet 9 inches. His vision and quick bursts to squeeze through tight gaps near the goal line helped him have an iconic peak in the NFL from 2001-2003, as he was named the NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2002. What separated him was also his elite team-first mentality and ego-less behavior that helped all his teammates.

Walker also has a similar build to Holmes, standing at 5 feet 9 inches. The Super Bowl LX MVP has also developed into an elite dual-threat weapon. His elusiveness and a lightning-fast second-gear acceleration saw him score plenty of touchdowns. Kenneth Walker even revealed how his team follows a ‘1-0 mindset’ every week, treating each game as if it were their first.

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Jason Dunn, who spent six years with Holmes at the Chiefs from 2001-20017, knew better than most as he drew the parallel between the stars. But after arriving with much fanfare, Walker has his task cut out.

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The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a disappointing 2025 season after finishing 6-11, marking their worst record since 2012. The front office rang the changes as star cornerback Trent McDuffie was traded to the Los Angeles Rams. The organization wasted little time making a major move in free agency by bringing in Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III.

Walker enters Kansas City with a reputation as one of the best playmaking running backs in the NFL. Over his four years with the Seahawks, Walker split his carries and ran the ball from 153 to 221 in his four seasons, but his knack for making things happen was evident.

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“Walker’s postseason success was alluring to the Chiefs,” ESPN Kansas City Chiefs reporter Nate Taylor said. “The 25-year-old can produce explosive runs behind right guard Trey Smith, center Creed Humphrey, and left guard Kingsley Suamataia. And with Mahomes’ gifted right arm, Walker shouldn’t face many loaded boxes that include eight defenders, giving him space to create missed tackles when he reaches the open field.”

The excitement surrounding Walker goes beyond what analysts and reporters are saying. Even the running back himself sounds eager about the opportunity in front of him. During an exclusive interview with Athlon Sports ahead of the 2026 season, Walker opened up about why joining Kansas City felt like the right fit.

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“Yep, you got so many weapons on the field, offense and defense,” Walker said. “As you said, they have a winning culture. Everybody wants to win in the league, so I feel like that’s a great fit because I’m a competitor.”

The signing of Walker will definitely add some stability to the running game for the Chiefs, as their offense lacked consistency last season.

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“I feel like that’s part of the reason they wanted me here, is that we can be a threat in the run game and pass game,” Walker said. “They can’t really load the box when you’ve got Pat Mahomes out there, so yeah, it’ll be a problem.”

For a team looking to bounce back after a frustrating season, Walker believes he can be part of the answer, and with Dunn’s comparison adding to the excitement, the Chiefs are hoping his explosive playmaking ability can bring a different energy back to the offense.

Can Walker Resurrect the “Priest Holmes” Magic in 2026?

Replicating Priest Holmes’ legendary production in Kansas City is a towering ask. With over 8,172 rushing yards and 86 total touchdowns, Holmes had an unforgettable NFL career.

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Kenneth Walker III is stepping into a very ideal situation with the Chiefs. With Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith helping anchor the offensive line, Walker will have a strong foundation in front of him to create running lanes.

Kenneth Walker III showed exactly why he was named Super Bowl LX MVP after leading the Seahawks to a 29- 13 win over the Patriots. He rushed for 135 yards on 27 carries and added two catches for 26 yards, finishing with 161 total yards from scrimmage. He also became the first running back since Terrell Davis to win Super Bowl MVP.

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A drive for a larger role and a better paycheck led him to this new challenge. With the Chiefs, he expects to be the RB1 with a 90/10 split in carries and to be utilized as the undisputed primary ball carrier.

The talent is clearly there, and now under Andy Reid, Walker has an opportunity to elevate his game and live up to Holmes’ legacy in the Chiefs’ offense.