Former Chiefs Starter Who Played in Super Bowl I Dies at 85

January 15, 1967: The stage was the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where history took its very first breath under the banner of the Super Bowl. As the Green Bay Packers battled the Kansas City Chiefs, one moment came to define history. The Packers’ Elijah Pitts burst toward the end zone with purpose, while Chiefs Bobby Hunt threw everything he had into stopping him. But destiny had already chosen its side. Pitts crossed the goal line; the Packers eventually became the first Super Bowl champions.

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Hunt was left to watch history unfold from the other side of victory. Though the championship slipped through his grasp, Hunt earned something equally important: a place in history as one of the original players to take the field in the very first Super Bowl. Unfortunately, the man who helped establish a whole league in the country passed away at age 85.

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The Alabama Sports Hall of Fame & Museum confirmed his passing in a post shared to Facebook, alongside a black-and-white photo of Hunt: “The Alabama Sports Hall of Fame mourns the passing of 2015 Inductee Bobby Hunt. Hunt played quarterback and defensive back at Auburn University. He was drafted by the Dallas Texans in the 11th round of the 1962 AFL Draft. Hunt was named First-Team All-Pro in 1962 and helped lead the Texans to the AFL Championship.

“Four years after the Texans moved to Kansas City and were renamed the Chiefs, Hunt led the team to another AFL title. He was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 1968 expansion draft. After his playing days, Hunt served as an assistant coach with the Buffalo Bills. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.

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Hunt’s path to professional football started at Lanett High School in Alabama, where he played quarterback, defensive back, punter, and punt returner. He carried that same versatility to Auburn, playing both quarterback and safety under legendary coach Ralph ‘Shug’ Jordan. His talent didn’t go unnoticed.

The Dallas Texans took him in the 11th round, 81st overall, of the 1962 AFL Draft. Hunt made an immediate impact once he settled into safety full-time as a pro, recording eight interceptions as a rookie, a 14-game season, and earning First Team All-AFL honors as Dallas won the 1962 AFL Championship. When the Texans relocated to Kansas City the following year and became the Chiefs, Hunt remained a central piece of the defense.

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His best individual moment came in 1964, when he intercepted four passes in a single game against the Houston Oilers, returning one for a touchdown. He earned Second Team All-AFL honors in both 1964 and 1966 and made the AFL All-Star Game in 1964.

That run of individual and team success culminated in the 1966 season, when Hunt started at safety for Kansas City’s AFL championship team, the one that advanced to the first AFL-NFL World Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers, the contest now remembered as Super Bowl I.

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Hunt closed out his playing career with a move to the expansion Cincinnati Bengals in the 1968 expansion draft, spending his final two professional seasons there before retiring after 1969. Across a career that spanned Dallas, Kansas City, and Cincinnati, he played in 112 games and finished with 42 interceptions and one touchdown.

That resume was more than enough to earn him a place among Alabama’s all-time greats, an honor that came well before his passing gave the state one more reason to remember him.

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Why was the former Chiefs starter so important for them?

Hunt became the SEC Sophomore of the Year in 1959. As an all-rounder, he certainly impressed the panel at Auburn University. His professional resume includes two AFC Championships – 1962 and 1967. He got a First Team All-AFL nod and an AFL All-Star selection. Later in 1962, the Pro Bowler also received the Lanett Quarterback Club honor.

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It’s worth noting that throughout his time with the Chiefs/Texans, Hunt never really missed a game. He had experience as a quarterback, safety, punter, and defensive back. And that’s why Hunt was an essential piece who paved the way for the modern-day Chiefs.

From his roots as an Auburn hero to his lasting contributions in Dallas, Kansas City, Cincinnati, and Buffalo (as a coach), Bobby Hunt leaves behind a profound legacy. The fanbase will remember him as a legendary player and coach.