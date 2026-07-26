Former Chiefs WR DeAndre Hopkins Joins Mike Vrabel’s Patriots Coaching Staff at Training Camp

Former Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins joined the New England Patriots during training camp, but not as a player. Instead, he joined the team to work with them and learn about coaching and scouting. The opportunity also gives Patriots players a chance to learn some things from the legendary WR.

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“Vrabel announced that De’Andre Hopkins, one of the greatest wide receivers of this generation, is currently working with the Patriots coaching staff, helping out players and meeting with the personnel department,” senior writer Chad Graff at The Athletic reported.

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Meanwhile, Patriots beat reporter Taylor Kyles shared on X that DeAndre Hopkins was on the practice field, but he was not wearing a player’s uniform. Instead, he was helping wide receiver Kayshon Boutte. In one video, Hopkins was helping Boutte practice making difficult catches while being closely covered by another player.

With experienced stars like Hopkins and A.J. Brown around, younger players can get valuable advice and improve their game. Hopkins, on the other hand, is using this opportunity to see if he wants to take one of those roles after his playing career ends.

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“He’s got coaching gear on, and he’s helping out the offensive coaches,” Vrabel said.

Hopkins also brings valuable experience to the New England Patriots. After joining the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024, he caught 41 passes for 437 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games, helping the Chiefs reach Super Bowl LX. He also played for the Baltimore Ravens in 2024, finishing with 22 catches, 330 receiving yards, and two touchdowns.

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He has racked up more than 13,000 receiving yards and 85 touchdowns in his NFL career so far. Even though Hopkins has not retired, he clarified that he doesn’t want to beg or push a team to sign him. He believes he can still help an NFL team, but he will only play if the right opportunity comes naturally.

“I still got a lot of ball left,” Hopkins said on SiriusXM NFL Radio back in June. “But it’s not a situation I’m sitting here trying to force or go out and be the regular-season superstar because that’s for the young guys, man. That’s for the people that they want to develop and give those contracts for the future.”

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After his move to the Patriots, many might assume that his playing career is over, but that’s not the case. However, head coach Mike Vrabel mentioned that Hopkins is only exploring what he might do once his NFL career is over.