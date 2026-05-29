Former Colts Pro Bowler Believes That Late Owner Jim Irsay Played a Role in Andrew Luck’s Abrupt Retirement

When Andrew Luck told the Indianapolis Colts‘ front office in 2019 that he was retiring, they didn’t believe him. They simply couldn’t. A franchise quarterback in his prime walking away from the game felt unthinkable. But his teammates, who had seen him battle injury after injury, understood where he was coming from. Luck’s eyes had welled up having these conversations, even admitting at the time that it’s not an ‘easy’ decision but definitely a ‘right’ one for him.

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Even though this decision was deeply personal to him, the former Colts Pro Bowl TE Eric Ebron is convinced that late owner Jim Irsay and the front office may have played a role in the controversial exit.

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“Had to be an ultimatum,” Eric Erbon said on the Raw Room. “Andrew had his own staff forever. And I don’t want to create any speculation, but the owner wasn’t the best with his health, but the trainer has been there to help. It’s the same trainer who got paid. So, how is this system still in place now?”

Luck’s retirement in 2019 stunned the NFL world. The former No. 1 overall pick had been viewed as the natural successor to Peyton Manning after being selected by the Colts in the 2012 NFL Draft. With Luck, Indianapolis reached the playoffs in each of its first three seasons, won back-to-back AFC South titles, and made an appearance in the AFC Championship Game during the 2014 season.

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However, amid all the successes he achieved, Luck had to suffer from multiple injuries. Things changed drastically for him after getting a severe shoulder injury in Week 3 of the 2015 season. Since then, it did not end. He missed 26 games due to shoulder, kidney, and rib injuries, and he missed the whole 2017 season. However, he made a strong comeback and delivered one of his best statistical seasons in 2018.

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Luck had even signed a massive six-year, $140 million contract extension in 2016. But he ultimately retired after just two seasons into the deal. The Colts technically had the option to recover nearly $24.8 million from his signing bonus. However, late owner Jim Irsay chose not to pursue the money, a move widely viewed as a gesture of appreciation for everything Luck gave the franchise during his six seasons.

As for Ebron, he has spoken about Luck’s retirement before. It was only earlier this year when he pointed directly at Colts general manager Chris Ballard.

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“He tells Andrew, ‘You’re either playing this year or we’re moving on,’” Ebron said during an appearance on On My Soul on March 30, 2026. “Who the f–k would tell Andrew Luck that? Right? Andrew Luck now says, ‘I’m not going to be ready; I’m tired of playing with pain. I’m going to retire.’”

In contrast to Ebron’s remarks, Luck defended his relationship with Ballard in an email to Fox 59’s Mike Chappell.

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“Chris and I had a wonderful partnership, especially through my decision to retire, and we remain close,” Luck wrote. “Any notion of internal pressures that influenced my decision is without merit.”

As said, for Luck, this retirement decision has always been deeply personal to him

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Inside Andrew Luck’s retirement decision

During Indianapolis’ third preseason game against the Chicago Bears in August 2019, Andrew Luck was on the sidelines, smiling and conversing with his teammates after already being ruled out because of an ankle injury.

Hours later, he delivered one of the most emotional retirement announcements the NFL has seen.

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“This is not an easy decision. Honestly, it’s the hardest decision of my life. But it is the right decision for me,” Luck said after the Colts’ third preseason game. “I’ve been stuck in this process. I haven’t been able to live the life I want to live. It’s taken the joy out of this game … the only way forward for me is to remove myself from football.”

Luck consistently pointed to the physical and mental toll of injuries as the reason behind his decision and never mentioned pressure from any NFL executive. At the time, Colts general manager Chris Ballard also denied there were any negative conversations surrounding the retirement.

“It was Monday,” Ballard said in 2019. “We all sat down and had a talk and continued through the week. Emotional talks on our parts. Not any negative emotional talks. Just some real honest talks.”

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Luck retired with 23,671 passing yards, 171 touchdowns, and four Pro Bowl selections. While Eric Ebron continues to share his own perspective on the situation, Luck has remained away from the NFL spotlight and is now serving as the general manager of the Stanford Cardinal football program.