After spending decades coaching in the NFL, Wade Phillips is now taking a major step to give back to the game while stepping into a new career path.

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“After 40+ years coaching NFL defenses, I’m sharing what I’ve learned. Consults, film breakdowns, speaking, and coaching clinics are now available at https://coachwadephillips.com,🏈” Wade Phillips said on X.

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Per the website, Phillips is now offering four kinds of consults to interested individuals. He can be up for a one-on-one consult and break down film, a scheme question, or a personnel problem. Phillips is also available for sessions with coaching staffs and keynote speaking. He can also organize a half or full-day team clinic for those interested.

Phillips has been coaching since the late 60s, and has spent more than 40 years coaching in the NFL alone. He has been the defensive coordinator for the Saints, Eagles, Broncos, Bills, and Falcons, and has coached players like Bryce Paup, Bruce Smith, and J.J. Watt. All of them have won Defensive Player of the Year Awards in their respective careers.

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Given his storied resume as DC, teams can stand to make use of a rare and lucrative opportunity, learning from one of the best.

Phillips has a solid record of improving defenses. One example is the Houston Texans, who had a struggling defense in 2010. But after Wade Phillips became their defensive coordinator in 2011, they became one of the best in the league. At one point that season, the Texans led the league in yards allowed, after ranking 30th in the stat in 2010.

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He had similar success with the Broncos. After joining the team in 2015 as their defensive coordinator under head coach Gary Kubiak, he led a defense that allowed just 283.1 yards per game, making it the NFL’s No. 1 defense that season. The Broncos eventually won the Super Bowl with help from Phillips.

Wade Phillips, of course, also worked as a head coach for Denver, Buffalo and Dallas. His overall record stands at 82-64 for the regular season. However, in this role, he did not see much success in the playoffs, making only five appearances.

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His best season came in 2007, when he led the Dallas Cowboys to a 13–3 record.

After leaving the NFL in 2019, Wade Phillips did not stop coaching. He moved to spring football leagues, where he continued working with teams outside the NFL. In 2023, he became the head coach of the Houston Roughnecks in the XFL.

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Plus, he still watches the game to stay on top of things.

“I watch eight games at once (on Sundays), and it drives my wife (Laurie) crazy,” Phillips said to The Denver Gazette.

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However, his coaching career came to an end after health concerns forced him to step away in 2025. After retiring, he is now looking to help others by sharing his football knowledge. However, Wade Phillips has not completely closed the door on another coaching opportunity.

“I’m retired,” Phillips said to The Denver Gazette in August. “Unless somebody calls.”

He also said that he watches eight games on the Sunday Night Football schedule, which drives his wife crazy.

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“Being in the NFL for 42 years is a long time,” he added. “I enjoyed it, the players and coaches I’ve been able to coach. It’s been a great career. I’m lucky to be where I am.”

Now, with this new career path, it remains to be seen whether coaching is in the cards for Wade Phillips once again.