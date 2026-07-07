Former Cowboys Player Marcellus Wiley Issues Statement Denying Allegations After Arrest For Domestic Battery

Former Cowboys defensive end Marcellus Wiley’s personal life has taken a dramatic turn. His wife, Annemarie Wiley, has filed for divorce on domestic violence charges. She also asked for a restraining order of 100 yards against Wiley. Though the rulings are not out yet, the situation seems to be very serious. However, Marcellus Wiley straightaway denied all the allegations after his arrest.

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“I’m deeply grateful for the love, prayers, and concern for me and my itty bitties,” Marcellus Wiley said on X. “Your support is fully appreciated. I completely and unequivocally deny these allegations, and I’m certain the truth will prevail. As you know, I’m usually the first to break down the truth and separate facts from fiction.

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But because this is now a legal matter and because my greatest responsibility is protecting my babies, who have already been impacted, I have to handle this differently. When I can speak freely, I absolutely will. 💯 Until then, thank you for your patience, your prayers, and for continuing to stand with me. Much love. BWA! 🙏🏿❤️💪🏿”

The entire drama started when Marcellus Wiley was arrested over the weekend following an incident at the World Center Marriott on Saturday (July 4) in Florida. Annemarie Wiley claimed he became physically violent during the incident. Marcellus denied the allegations, but police arrested him on a domestic violence charge.

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In her court statement, Annemarie claimed Marcellus had treated her badly for a long time. She accused him of “continuing and escalating a pattern of physical violence, s-xual abuse, verbal and emotional abuse, financial control, and intimidation.” She also added, “Because of the trauma associated with many of these events, there are gaps in my memory, as I have blocked out much of what Marcellus has done to me.”

These allegations have not been proven in court. Annemarie also claimed that Marcellus borrowed $100,000 from her and never paid it back. She further alleged that he spent about $100,000 using her credit card. Annemarie has also filed for divorce and is asking for custody of their three children. She is also asking for spousal support. Now, let’s dig in and understand Marcellus Wiley’s side of the story.

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Marcellus Wiley’s take on the incident

Marcellus Wiley denied everything Annemarie told the police, even before making the public announcement on X. He said he did not fight with her at the hotel and said he had never been physically violent toward her before. He also said Annemarie made the complaint because she was planning to divorce him. Marcellus showed police their recent text messages, and the officers said the messages looked friendly.

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During a court hearing on July 5, the judge ordered Marcellus not to contact Annemarie until the court says he can. Marcellus asked the court to give him a free lawyer because he said he could not afford one. He told the court that he earns $10,000 a month but has debts of about $2 million. The judge approved his request.

Jail records show that Marcellus has been released from jail. However, he must follow several rules. He has to live separately from Annemarie, cannot have any weapons or ammunition, and is allowed to return to his home in California. Now, let’s wait and in who’s favor this legal battle will turn.