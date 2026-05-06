Former Cowboys Player Marcellus Wiley Publicly Pushes Back Against Accusations From Ex-ESPN Employee

Essentials Inside The Story Marcellus Wiley faces two allegations in the span of a week.

Wiley claims to have proof to counter all allegations.

The 51-year-old faced a similar accusation back in 2023.

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marcellus Wiley has had quite a week after serious allegations from his time at ESPN surfaced. Wiley played in the NFL for 10 years before transitioning to a media career in 2013, which included stints with ESPN and FOX Sports. However, the former Pro Bowler has now responded with a lengthy statement via his YouTube channel.

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“Pick a date, pick the encounter, pick the allegation,” Wiley said. “For every one of them, I either saw, communicated through email, text, phone, was invited by these individuals after these dates to engage, to be intimate, or all of the above after the dates that are in question. It directly contradicts the narrative that they’re trying to present publicly.”

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“I got one straightforward question for all the accusers,” Wiley continued. “Why did you continue to see or maintain friendly communication at a minimum, that can be verified, will be verified, with someone that you’re accusing after the alleged incidents?”

The 51-year-old was responding to accusations made public by Rolling Stone last week. The report claimed that an ESPN production assistant alleged Wiley had a–aulted them in his hotel room while working in 2009. Another accuser claimed Wiley se–ally a–aulted her on her 18th birthday when he was playing for the Cowboys.

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Hence, when the ex-Jacksonville Jaguars star went live on his YouTube channel to address general sports headlines, he addressed the allegations against him. Despite not specifying the allegations, Wiley insisted he had proof to counter his accusers’ claims.

Although the former NFL star confirmed he will continue his YouTube show amid the trial of his case, Marcellus Wiley also revealed a special reason he wants to fight these charges.

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Marcellus Wiley reveals why he wants to fight these charges

As Marcellus Wiley continues to face charges, he has revealed that his children are the biggest reason he wants to prevail in this case. Wiley is the father of four children, three with his wife, Annemarie Wiley: a son named Marcellus Jr. (‘MJ’) and daughters Ariya and Alivia. He also has an older daughter, Morocca, from a previous relationship.

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“To you, it’s about money,” Wiley said. “To me, it’s about my son’s name that he will one day Google and think this is about him, but he’s gonna know it’s about his dad. And how dare you stain the brain of my child and his hero?”

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Marcellus Wiley now faces serious scrutiny, as he faces multiple allegations from 2009. While he maintains his innocence and claims to have evidence supporting his case, his reputation both on and off the field remains under a dark cloud.