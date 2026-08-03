Former Cowboys Player Unexpectedly Retires at 28, Days After Signing With the Ravens

Hakeem Adeniji’s stint with the Baltimore Ravens ended before it could even take off. The veteran offensive lineman retired just over a week after joining the team.

According to the NFL’s daily transaction wire, Adeniji was put on the Ravens’ reserved/retired list.

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Baltimore signed Adeniji to a one-year, $1.215 million contract. The Ravens signed him on July 25 after a workout, but placed him on the injury/reserve list during training camp. It is not exactly known why Adeniji retired, but since he was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2024, his career has mostly been a series of short stops.

Adeniji spent his first three seasons in Cincinnati and started 14 games. He then spent the 2023 season with the Minnesota Vikings, the 2024 season on the Cleveland Browns’ injured/reserve list, and 2025 with the Dallas Cowboys.

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The offensive lineman appeared in 12 games for the Cowboys, starting once. According to Cowboys insider Nick Eatman, Adeniji provided crucial depth because of his experience and his ability to line up at four positions on the offensive line. He lined up at left tackle and right guard for the Bengals, and started at left guard for Dallas. Eatman also noted that Dallas had used him as a tight end during the season.

With most of the O-line starters out with injuries, Adeniji helped the Cowboys make 150 yards on the ground vs the New York Jets. In the 77 snaps he played in Dallas’ offense last season, he allowed only two quarterback pressures and zero sacks.

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However, Eatman also claimed that Adeniji’s age might turn the Cowboys away from re-signing him.

At Baltimore, Adeniji would have had to compete for time in a stacked offensive line. The Ravens already onboarded John Simpson, Danny Pinter, Ethan Pocic, Jovaughn Gwyn, and Vega Ioane this season, before Adeniji. Down the line, the veteran might have emerged as an expendable option.

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How Hakeem Adeniji’s retirement affects the Ravens

Placing Adeniji on the reserve-retired list keeps him off the active roster. But the Ravens still keep his NFL rights if he decides to come back and play in the future.

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With his departure, Carson Vinson, Gerad Lichtenhan, and rookie Diego Pounds will compete for backup tackle jobs behind Ronnie Stanley and Roger Rosengarten. Vinson, Lichtenhan, and Pounds all have a combined experience of only seven snaps. Adeniji’s experience could have been an advantage for the Ravens, which also includes seven playoff starts.

Adeniji has also featured in the 2021 AFC Championship and Super Bowl 55 with the Cincinnati Bengals. He started for 16 games in his career.

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On the Ravens’ interior offensive line, Pinter, Gwyn, Corey Bullock, and Nick Dawkins will fight for their chance to start at center. The team has to ensure that the 2026 offense makes up for last year’s poor run game.

Adeniji’s retirement has also opened a spot on the Ravens’ roster. General manager Eric DeCosta can sign another veteran offensive lineman or add help at another position. It will be interesting to see what move Baltimore makes before the regular season begins.