Former Cowboys Star Announces Retirement Stance Months After Winning Super Bowl With Seahawks

After spending more than a decade with the Dallas Cowboys, DeMarcus Lawrence headed to Seattle in March 2025 with one goal in mind: to win a Super Bowl. The veteran defensive end accomplished that mission 11 months later when he helped the Seahawks win Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots. But did that mean Lawrence considered hanging up his cleats on a high note?

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You see, Lawrence missed most of the 2024 season with a Lisfranc injury, so the physical toll of battling in the trenches has been catching up with him. Last month, Lawrence also turned 34, and DEs typically retire by this age. Earlier this month, Lawrence fueled retirement talks when he skipped the start of the Seahawks’ voluntary offseason workouts. But on Thursday, Lawrence effectively put all those speculations to rest after participating in Day 2 of Seahawks OTAs.

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“Being able to reach the top and understanding that my body still has more to give, I still have more to give,” Lawrence said in an interview with Seahawks.com on Thursday. “And also, I had the most fun I’ve ever had playing football last year. So, just taking all of that into consideration, knowing what I’d be leaving behind, the chances (of retirement) were very slim.”

The five-time Pro Bowler showed no signs of slowing down during his 12th NFL campaign. Last season, DeMarcus Lawrence recorded 53 tackles, 20 quarterback hits, 11 tackles for loss, six sacks, and two fumble-recovery touchdowns in 16 games. He also led the Seahawks in both fumble recoveries returned and forced fumbles, becoming a key piece in one of the NFL’s most disruptive defenses.

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Throughout the 2025 season, Lawrence also repeatedly spoke about how special the Seahawks’ locker room had become to him. Considering the relationships he built, his strong production, and the belief that he can accomplish even more in Seattle, retirement was never a realistic option for Lawrence this year.

Imago SANTA CLARA, CA – JANUARY 03: DeMarcus Lawrence 0 of the Seattle Seahawks enters the field with the team before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers on January 3, 2026 at Levi s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 03 Seahawks at 49ers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260103075

“Yeah, he’s on his plan,” Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said while talking about Lawrence on Tuesday. “He’s working through some things. But he’s in great spirits. He’ll be here at some point.”

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Macdonald’s confidence in the veteran DE was justified. On Thursday, the Seahawks shared a video of Lawrence walking out of the team facility and jogging onto the practice field. Now, Lawrence is entering the second year of his three-year, $42 million contract with the Seahawks. And as for his absence from the opening phase of the Seahawks’ voluntary workouts, it had nothing to do with football.

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DeMarcus Lawrence reveals why he missed the Seahawks’ voluntary OTAs

Earlier this year, DeMarcus Lawrence’s wife, Sasha, attended the Super Bowl despite being close to giving birth. But the day after Seattle’s win, Sasha welcomed the couple’s sixth child, Syenna. Then, Lawrence briefly joined the Seahawks for the Super Bowl parade before heading back to Texas to focus on his growing family. Given the circumstances, Lawrence chose family over voluntary workouts.

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“Shout out to the fans that are concerned about me, just let them know D-Law is doing well,” DeMarcus Lawrence said. “I’m currently working back in Texas right now. I’ve got the newborn and a 1-year-old, so I can’t leave mom with all those responsibilities. She knows I’ll be back here for the season, and the coaching staff knows my game plan. We’re still working, I’m just not able to be here on a day-to-day basis.”

While some fans worried about DeMarcus Lawrence’s absence, he had been in constant communication with the coaching staff throughout the offseason. He stayed in Texas, working out and helping his wife care for their newborn baby and 1-year-old child.

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Now, though, as Lawrence still feels he has plenty left in the tank, he will be working with the Seahawks to get back in shape for next season. He is focused on chasing a repeat with the Seahawks’ ferocious defensive front: Lawrence, Byron Murphy, Derick Hall, and Leonard Williams.