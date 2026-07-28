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Former Cowboys Starter Works Out With Bitter NFC Rival Before Training Camp

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Krushna Prasad Pattnaik

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Jul 28, 2026 | 6:50 AM EDT

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Former Cowboys Starter Works Out With Bitter NFC Rival Before Training Camp

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Krushna Prasad Pattnaik

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Jul 28, 2026 | 6:50 AM EDT

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The Giants already spent a top-five draft pick and a three-year, $36 million deal fixing their linebacker room this offseason. On Monday, the eve of their veteran report date, they still put Kenneth Murray, the Cowboys’ former starter at the position, through a workout, as per NBC. It was one of 18 players evaluated that day, with no deal signed and other teams reportedly circling him too.

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Murray’s route to a tryout reflects a career that’s bounced around more than his draft slot once suggested. The Chargers took him 23rd overall in 2020, but he never became part of their long-term plans. He signed a two-year deal with Tennessee in free agency in 2024, then Dallas traded a sixth-round pick for him the following March as part of a broader linebacker overhaul, not because of any injury.

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Across six NFL seasons, Murray has started 83 of 90 games, recording 497 combined tackles, 9.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. His lone season in Dallas produced 81 tackles and a sack over 17 games, though he finished behind rookie standout Shemar James in total tackles for the team. Pro Football Focus rated him the third-worst linebacker among 88 qualifiers last season, on a Cowboys defense that finished last in the league in points allowed, 31st against the run, and 30th in total yards.

Dallas’ loss to Denver in October 2025 exposed exactly those linebacker gaps.

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“We need to basically have better play from the linebackers maintaining the integrity of your gaps, which the linebackers have to fill,” Jerry Jones stated after the team lost to the Broncos. “The linebackers have to slide, and so they did a good job on us, Denver, the other day, and we did a poor job, so we’ve got to do better there.” 

The Giants-Cowboys rivalry adds an edge to a workout that would otherwise be routine roster business, and Murray wasn’t the only name in the building.

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Who are the others who joined the former Cowboys linebacker? 

The group leaned heavily on the trenches and secondary. Offensive tackles Jake Curhan, Luke Felix-Fualalo, and Derek Simmons worked out alongside defensive tackles Marlon Davidson, Daniel Ekuale, and Folorunso Fatukasi, plus defensive backs Tony Grimes, Ahmaad Moses, and Sam Webb.

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On the offensive side, quarterback Jake Haener and running back Kylin James got looks, with receivers Malik Heath and Eric McAlister and tight ends Zach Davidson and Scotty Washington rounding out the pass catchers. Linebacker Chandler Martin worked out alongside Murray at the position.

One name from the group looks like a near-lock: former Iowa State tight end Tyler Moore. The Giants are expected to sign him. Whether Murray becomes the second name from Monday’s group to land a deal in East Rutherford is still an open question.

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Krushna Prasad Pattnaik

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Krushna Pattnaik is an NFL Writer at EssentiallySports, covering the league across news, roster moves, and team developments. With a medical background, he brings particular depth to stories around player injuries, medical suspensions, and health-related developments. As a Senior Writer, he honed his editorial skills through the EssentiallySports Journalistic Excellence Program. Before moving to the NFL beat, Krushna spent three years at EssentiallySports covering MMA and Olympic sports, working across prediction pieces, live event assignments, and beat reports. With five years of personal training in Jiu-Jitsu, kickboxing, and taekwondo, he brought a practitioner's perspective to his fight coverage. He also briefly contributed to the ES YouTube team. His work earned external recognition, including a nod from Conor McGregor, and one of his pieces was featured on Brendan Schaub's podcast.

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Siddid Dey Purkayastha

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