Former Cowboys Veteran Explains How His Exit Eventually Led to Jerry Jones Drafting Caleb Downs

Essentials Inside The Story After spending almost a decade with the Cowboys, the CB had to move on.

The 30-year-old went on to have a breakout 2025 season.

As the Cowboys look to the 2026 season, expectations for Caleb Downs are high.

When the veteran nickelback left the Dallas Cowboys, it was no big deal. That is, until there was an unexpected twist. He got picked up by the Jacksonville Jaguars last offseason, and Dallas realized it had to do some serious thinking about its defense. In retrospect, what looked like an ordinary roster change proved to be the catalyst for a completely different plan on defense.

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“After a while, things get missed in translation and (the Cowboys) feel like your value isn’t that much, you’re getting older, and we can supplement that with different players, … and they felt it was time for me to move in that shuffle,” Jourdan Lewis said on Just Earn It Podcast on May 23, 2026.

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Lewis spent eight seasons with the Cowboys from 2017 through 2024, becoming one of the most reliable pieces in the secondary. The former third-round pick, selected No. 92 overall in 2017, appeared in 115 games with 64 starts while recording 10 interceptions, 44 pass deflections, 9 fumble recoveries, 19 tackles for loss, and 9.5 sacks.

As Lewis signed a three-year, $30 million contract with Jacksonville in March 2025, Dallas thought they could adjust. They were planning on having DaRon Bland fill a more flexible position by switching between playing at the slot and outside cornerback. Bland had prior experience playing from the slot during the previous season while dealing with a foot injury; he never quite looked fully healthy.

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However, this decision would soon come back to bite Dallas hard. As the Cowboys were having trouble replacing Lewis, Jacksonville enjoyed an immediate boost. In his first season with Jacksonville, Lewis made 39 tackles, 10 passes defended, and two interceptions in just 12 games, including seven starts, until he was sidelined with a foot injury in Week 16 against the Denver Broncos.

Even with the shortened season, he helped transform Jacksonville’s defense into a top 15 unit as the Jaguars jumped from a 4-13 team in 2024 to a 13-4 AFC South champion in 2025.

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Meanwhile, the Cowboys were left searching for answers.

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Jerry Jones eventually admitted the team misjudged Lewis’ value and the importance of the slot corner position.

“Let our nickel(back) get out of here last year,” Jones said in February 2026. “We have a little more appreciation for where we are at nickel or aren’t at nickel. You wouldn’t get out this year, ma’am, that’s how you learn right there.”

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That realization ultimately pushed Dallas toward a major move, signing Caleb Downs to a four-year, $28.9 million deal.

“Jerry Jones has since changed his tune about not only the evaluation of Lewis at that time but the importance of the slot corner position, which led to Caleb Downs’ ‘Ripple Effect,'” Blogging the Boys’ Brandon Loree posted on X Tuesday.

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Now, with Downs entering a reworked defense, the Cowboys hope that this move will finally get them on the right track.

Caleb Downs is facing pressure before OTAs

The Cowboys knew they had to find a solution at nickel corner for this upcoming season after the departure of Jourdan Lewis last offseason, and it seems like rookie Caleb Downs will be that man. Expectations are already climbing for the former Ohio State Buckeyes football star before OTAs have even begun.

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Dallas made its intentions clear the moment it selected Downs with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer did not shy away from revealing the team’s early plan for the versatile defensive back.

“You’re talking about a guy we see playing multiple spots,” Schottenheimer said in the Cowboys’ post-draft press conference. “The starting point for him is going to be playing nickel for us.”

That versatility is exactly what made Downs so attractive to Dallas. During the 2025 season at Ohio State, he lined up all over the field. According to Doug Farrar of Athlon Sports, Downs played 37% of his snaps at split safety, 30% in the slot, 9% as an outside defender, and 7% in the box.

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Imago INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 26: Ohio State defensive back Caleb Downs answers questions from the media during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Scouting Combine on February 26, 2026 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire NFL: FEB 26 Scouting Combine EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602262362

However, if Dallas plans to move Downs around and maximize his skill set, the team also needs reliable depth behind him at nickel corner. Otherwise, the pressure of handling such a demanding role every week could eventually affect his production during the 2026 season.

According to Mauricio Rodriguez from A to Z Sports, the Cowboys do have some internal options like cornerback Cobie Durant, Reddy Steward, and Zion Childress, as well as safety Jalen Thompson.

In any case, the focus at the moment remains completely on Downs. The Cowboys think that he could change the defense, but the real test for him would be when the season starts.