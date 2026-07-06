Former Cowboys WR Parris Campbell Breaks Silence on Sudden Retirement at 28

After Robert Woods and Adam Thielen, another wide receiver, Parris Campbell, has announced that he will be retiring from the NFL in 2026 at the age of 28. The former Dallas Cowboys WR has played for seven years in the league and recently talked about why he chose to hang up his cleats

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“Y’all know I’m a man of faith and really just a lot of prayer time talking to God.” Parris Campbell said during a segment of The Beat with Austin & Birm. “But then, it’s like the way I was feeling about the ball. Not saying I didn’t love it anymore, but just like the love for getting up, the grind, and the passion to go play. I knew my heart wasn’t in a place to do that, and from a young age, we all talk as if your heart isn’t in it, it ain’t worth it at the end of the day. But really, though, just a lot of time talking to God, man, and I just feel like he was closing that door on my life.”

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Retiring at 28, while not unheard of, is surprising for a player of his calibre.

Fans saw flashes of his greatness in his career-best season, 2022, his last season with the Indianapolis Colts. 2022 saw Campbell play all 17 regular-season games and even start 16 of them. He recorded 63 receptions for 623 receiving yards and scored 3 receiving touchdowns. He notched a receiving success rate of 54.9%. While these numbers are All-Star level, his contributions to the Colts’ season were significant. Indianapolis drafted Campbell in 2019 with the 59th overall pick in round 2, where he played his first four seasons.

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The early part of his career was marked by frequent injuries, and he played a total of 15 games in his first three seasons. He suffered a broken foot and a broken hand in his debut season, while his second season was marred by a PCL and MCL injury in his left knee. 2021 saw him in injury reserve once again, with another foot injury. He joined the New York Giants in 2023 after his last Colts campaign.

Campbell signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the Dallas Cowboys in March 2025 after winning his first and only Super Bowl ring with the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2024 season. His retirement comes just two months before he turns 29 on June 16, making two roster spots available to the Cowboys.

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Campbell, had he played on, could have had a legitimate postseason chance this year with the Cowboys, who sport +100 odds to make the postseason per FanDuel Sportsbook. His decision to retire comes as somewhat of a surprise, after he commented on his restricted playtime in 2023 to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post.

“It’s not easy, but it’s the nature of the business. The cliché thing to say is, ‘You know what you’re getting when you sign up,’ which is true. But there are always things you never thought you’d be doing—and being inactive and not playing is definitely something I never thought would be happening.”

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But Campbell is not stepping away from football completely, and according to him, we can expect to see the Ohio native on the field in the future, just in a different capacity.

Parris Campbell may step into coaching

Campbell’s interview with Austin & Birm gave fans some cause to celebrate when Austin asked Campbell if he’d consider a career in coaching since he has more experience with the sport than the majority of the world. Campbell affirmed his passion for giving back to the younger generation.

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“Yeah, man, like, when I sit down and think about it, I feel like personally… I’d be a fool not to pursue it. Honest to God, just because I’m motivated by the younger generation, being able to give a young guy some game and then watch him go apply it, like that grind, it gives me chills…I got knowledge for you.”

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Campbell speaks about how, after being released in 2025, he thought his career was over. But he kept thinking about what would come next, and coaching came to him for the Super Bowl champ. Former Ohio State head coach Brian Hartman was a major influence in Campbell’s decision to look into coaching.

Campbell’s senior season with the Buckeyes was what propelled him to the 2026 NFL Draft. He had a very productive season, recording 90 receptions for his first 1000+ receiving-yard season, his best college performance ever. He also made an astounding 12 receiving touchdowns across the 14 games he played. His performance earned him first-team All-Big Ten honors before he declared for the draft.

While we would have hoped to see Campbell recreate his college glory in the league, his retirement terminates such hopes. But we can still hope to see him, clipboard in hand, yelling at his QB over the mic!