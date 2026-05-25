Former Cowboys WR Reveals How Playing for Jerry Jones’ America’s Team Made Him “Spoiled”

The Dallas Cowboys have long been known for treating their players to top-tier facilities, exactly what you’d expect from one of the biggest sports franchises in the world. And for some former players, that level of comfort sets a standard that’s hard to match anywhere else. During an interview on the Haymaker Network, a former Dallas player revealed the Cowboys’ treatment “spoiled” him.

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“I think when you play for America’s team, you get spoiled,” Patrick Crayton told Ben Rogers on House of Haymaker on May 12, 2026, “And this is not a knock on the Chargers.”

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He clarified that his comments were not a “knock” on the Chargers but rather a commentary on the sheer scale of the Cowboys’ operation compared to other NFL teams. After six years with the Dallas Cowboys, Crayton discovered a completely different environment once he landed with the San Diego Chargers in 2010. The former receiver opened up on how that contrasted.

Speaking about his experience, Crayton recalled a moment after practice when he tried grabbing a few Gatorades from the team fridge, only to find it locked. He had to ask head trainer James Collins for permission and was told he could only take two bottles because the team did not want to waste the sponsored drinks.

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“You have to be sh—-ng me,” Crayton added. “I’m begging for Gatorades.”

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The experience stood in sharp contrast to what he was used to in Dallas.

“We used to walk out of the Cowboys—I used to walk out with cases of Gatorade,” Crayton continued. “And they would throw Gatorade, throw them in the backseat, and go home so I could have them at home and hydrate. I’m like… I’m relegated to two Gatorades. I’ve never heard this before. But that was just the difference in the fridge.”

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Crayton isn’t the only one feeling that way. Many former Cowboys players have described the organization as operating differently from most NFL teams, largely due to its massive resources and Jerry Jones’ management approach.

Shortly after joining the team last year, Jadeveon Clowney said, “I’ve been on seven teams, and this place is a lot different than any place I’ve been… They got a lot for these guys. They spoiled, Jerry spoils this team”.

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As for Crayton, he was selected by the Cowboys in the seventh round of the 2004 NFL Draft and became one of the team’s most reliable receivers, finishing with 196 catches, 2,888 yards, and 23 touchdowns in 82 games.

Imago Patrick Crayton of the Dallas Cowboys during a preseason game against the San Diego Chargers. The Cowboys won the game 16-14 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, CA. on August 21, 2010. – ZUMAcp4

His relationship with the team changed after Dallas selected Dez Bryant in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. Crayton and backup receiver Sam Hurd both requested trades afterward. Dallas kept Crayton through the offseason, but his $2 million salary eventually became too much for a reduced role as a fourth receiver and backup punt returner.

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In September 2010, Dallas traded him to the Chargers for a seventh-round pick.

While reflecting on the difference in team environments, Crayton also shared his belief that a culture change could help the Cowboys quickly improve their defense in just one offseason.

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Patrick Crayton on ‘America’s Team’ defensive turnaround

The defense for America’s Team had an extremely challenging season during 2025, ranking close to the bottom of the league in total defense after allowing 377 total yards per game. After last season’s struggles, plenty of questions remain about whether Dallas can truly bounce back this year.

But former Cowboys receiver Patrick Crayton believes a turnaround can happen much faster than people think.

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“I mean, we’ve watched it,” Crayton said. “Number one, culture. That’s the biggest thing. Number one, it is actually teaching this stuff, so the players get it so they can play fast. If you come in with so many multiple schemes and so many different terminologies of different stuff, and they can’t play fast because they can’t communicate with different stuff fast enough, it makes it a s–t show.”

Crayton pointed toward new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, stating that the major challenge would be making the concepts more understandable for the players.

“And the more he (Parker) can do that and implement this defense into schemes, and the culture is right to where they want to freaking just go and just have fun and play free,” Crayton said. “You can turn around and look at the Texans. You can go look at the Chicago Bears. There are so many teams that have done it within a year simply by changing the culture.”

Definitely, Dallas has taken some bold steps this offseason. They have Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark on the defensive line, and Rashan Gary on the edge. Also, they have signed safety Caleb Downs and edge rusher Malachi Lawrence through the 2026 NFL draft.

For Cowboys fans, Crayton’s comments and the changes in the defense offer at least some hope that the defense can make a real comeback this season.