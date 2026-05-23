Former Dallas Cowboys QB, Who Never Started a Game in College, Passes Away at 78

Robert ‘Bob’ Belden came to Notre Dame in 1966 with an eager dream. Being a quarterback at Central Catholic High, the Fighting Irish were getting a great player. But with future Super Bowl-winning QBs Terry Hanratty and Joe Theismann already on the roster, Belden never got his chance to show what he was worth. In an interview with the Canton Repository, he said it was “quite the adjustment” from “being the man.”

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But he did not know what was in store for him later on. In the 1969 draft, the Dallas Cowboys came knocking and picked him up in the 12th round. Even though Belden was buried under a lot of heavyweights for the whole of his career, he’s still remembered with high regard by those who knew what he could do. This special group, however, was met with tough news on May 5.

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Belden passed away this year at the age of 78, Penn Live’s Matt Connolly reported. He and Matt Cassel are probably the only two quarterbacks who were able to play in the NFL without ever starting a game in college.

Belden’s football story stood out long before he ever reached the professional level. A standout quarterback at Central Catholic High School in Canton, Ohio, Belden was viewed by many around the program as a prototypical pro-style passer. Former teammate Jack Rose told the Repository that the late QB was “ahead of his time”. He praised Belden’s ability to make every throw in the book.

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At Notre Dame, he had the privilege to play under legendary head coach Ara Parseghian. But with Hanratty and Theismann blocking his way in the depth chart, Belden had to sit back. He only threw for 137 yards in his three-year stint with Notre Dame and had no scores. A math major and coming from a well-off family, Bob Belden thought the NFL was never going to be in his cards.

Longtime Dallas Cowboys executive Gil Brandt, however, had his eye on him. He reportedly became impressed with Belden’s intelligence, preparation, and pure passing ability. The Cowboys eventually drafted him in the 12th round in 1969. Even though it was late, it was a massive win for someone who passed for less than 200 yards during their college career.

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Ironically, Belden’s arrival in Dallas coincided with another difficult twist. The same year the Cowboys drafted him, future Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach returned from his Navy commitment to join the team. For the second time in his life, Belden was joining an already crowded quarterback room, which also included Craig Morton.

But Belden still managed to leave a mark.

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“He showed everybody right away that he could throw the heck out of the ball, and he was very smart,” Staubach told The Repository. “People thought he could be a starting NFL quarterback.”

Belden would be part of the first Dallas Cowboys team that went to the Super Bowl. He achieved the feat much before Thiesmann and Hanratty, who reached there in 1982 and 1974, respectively. But Belden turned away from football soon after.

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Robert Belden’s Unlikely Football Journey and Life Afterwards Left A Lasting Impact

After leaving the NFL in 1971 Belden moved to Chicago. He worked for 3M before becoming an options trader. In 1983, Belden returned home to Canton, Ohio to join the family business. He served as president and CEO of the Belden Brick Company before his passing.

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People close to Belden describe him as intelligent, composed, humble, and deeply respected.

“You knew from the second you met Bob as a freshman there was something different about him,” former High School teammate Jim Place said of Belden. “Everything he did was classy. You stood back in awe.”

“Bob’s impact extended far beyond our historic plants,” his company said in a statement. “He firmly believed that those who are fortunate have a responsibility to give back to their community. Whether through his leadership of the Canton Regional Chamber, chairing the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival, or spearheading the transformation of the Stark Library, Bob dedicated himself to making Stark County a better place to live.”

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Belden never lost his connection to football. He remained close with several former teammates and continued to attend Notre Dame events.

The late QB’s football resume did not turn out the way he’d hoped. But his story of perseverance, humility, and leadership that followed him throughout is life will not be forgotten by those who knew him.