Former Dolphins GM Jeff Ireland Accused of Destroying “Miami Dolphins” With Terrible Decisions

Most people blame Jeff Ireland for steering the Miami Dolphins into a multi-year downward spiral. In fact, frustrated Dolphins fans even vandalized Ireland’s Wikipedia page a decade ago. They changed his title from “General Manager” to “the most incompetent human being in the history of existence.” If there’s one person who would still agree with that sentiment today, it’s former Dolphins cornerback Sean Smith.

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“Unfortunately, Jeff Ireland destroyed the Miami Dolphins,” Smith said during an appearance on The Dive Bar Podcast. “You can talk to anybody you want to who’s not playing anymore. That guy was terrible. I think he offered me like 1.2. It was something crazy. I’m like, I hung up so fast. Nobody ever wants to leave Miami. Come on. Now, Ireland was really the one; he thought he ran the whole organization, and he was making some bull-t decisions. I don’t understand what that man was thinking. It’s the same story over and over and over and again.”

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With this reaction, it’s clear that Sean Smith isn’t a fan of Jeff Ireland, who joined the Dolphins in 2008 but could never find success in South Beach. Ireland joined the team and helped Miami finish 11-5, winning the AFC East before losing in the Wild Card game. But Ireland failed to replicate his heroics over the next five years as the Dolphins failed to reach the playoffs even once and finished with a 46-50 record.

While this disappointing overall performance was a clear reason for his firing, the Dolphins’ fan base also constantly criticized Ireland for his actions. This even prompted two dozen frustrated fans to gather outside the Dolphins’ complex in 2012 to protest the way the team was being run, with some holding signs that read “FIRELAND.”

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Similarly, fans also pitched in to have a plane fly over Sun Life Stadium with a message that said, “MR ROSS: SAVE OUR DOLPHINS. FIRE IRELAND.” Two years later, a second airplane banner was flown over Sun Life Stadium on November 17 ahead of a Week 11 game against the San Diego Chargers, with a message that said, “MR ROSS: WE TOLD YOU SO 2 YEARS AGO #FIREIRELAND.”

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Alongside footballing success, Ireland’s strange and startling off-field decisions and comments were a major reason why Miami fans grew an animosity towards him. Jeff Ireland caught fire for several incidents, like his reaction to the ugly bullying scandal involving offensive linemen Richie Incognito and Jonathan Martin, as he suggested that the latter should punch the veteran.

After this turbulent time, the Dolphins had a mini revival of sorts, recording five winning seasons in 12 years and four in the last six seasons. This recent success was under former head coach Mike McDaniel, who led the franchise to back-to-back postseason appearances in his first two years before finishing his tenure with two under .500 seasons.

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Now, as Stephen Ross and Co. have moved on from McDaniel, the franchise brought in new head coach Jeff Hafley and general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan to usher in a new era in Miami. With OTAs kicking off for the 2026 season, Hafley had some encouraging words regarding the roster.

Jeff Hafley expresses excitement about the Dolphins’ roster ahead of OTAs

After a disappointing 2025 season, which resulted in a third-place finish in the AFC East with a 7-10 record, the Dolphins’ ownership announced a major cleanup in its leadership group. It started with the franchise firing Chris Grier in October 2025 before parting ways with head coach Mike McDaniel. Now, as the Dolphins looked to begin a new era, they signed the Green Bay Packers duo of Jeff Hafley and Jon-Eric Sullivan.

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After an important offseason, which involved a similar cleanup of the roster as the franchise moved on from cornerstones like Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle, and Tyreek Hill, Hafley shared that he is pleased with how the new roster has functioned so far.

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“Right now the biggest thing I’m doing is I’m really observing and watching everything,” Hafley said, via the team’s X, formerly Twitter, page. “I’m watching every guy, I’m watching every clip of film, and then in the team room, I’m trying to show them what’s good, what’s not good enough, what can be better, and which won’t be tolerated. The beautiful part right now is the guys have bought in, and they’re following.”

With Sean Smith’s comments bringing back harsh memories from the Jeff Ireland era, Miami fans, based on these comments from head coach Hafley, will hope that he and GM Jon Eric Sullivan can bring a winning culture to the Dolphins that results in success on the field.