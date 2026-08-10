Former ESPN Host Calls Out Network’s Hypocrisy Against Ryan Clark & Aaron Rodgers’ Political Rants

Ryan Clark has made one thing clear since Jason McCourty replaced him. He has no problem with McCourty. He has publicly supported him from the start. His frustration is with ESPN, not the man who took his seat. Now, in support of Ryan, former ESPN host Jemele Hill called the network out for what she sees as a glaring double standard. Aaron Rodgers was allowed to wade deep into politics and controversial topics on ESPN’s own airwaves, while Ryan Clark caught serious heat for comments tied directly to a football player and an NFL-related story.

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“I want to hear that same yelling for Aaron Rodgers, who far more egregiously crossed that little imaginary sports politics line,” Jemele Hill said on her podcast. “I couldn’t help but think about my friend Ryan Clark, who was just ousted from the network. He had some very strong opinions which people put into the bucket of politics”.

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Hill’s point was that Rodgers crossed much deeper into politics than Clark ever did, yet the outrage was nowhere near the same. To her, Clark’s comments were at least tied to a football story, while Rodgers openly went after Fauci, COVID policy and the media on ESPN’s own airwaves.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers blasted Dr. Anthony Fauci over his Senate testimony, calling him a “coward” and a “criminal” after Fauci repeatedly invoked the Fifth Amendment. Rodgers mocked Fauci, questioned why he would refuse to answer lawmakers after receiving a pardon, and accused the media of largely ignoring the hearing.

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Rodgers then turned that criticism toward ESPN itself. He questioned why the network had spent so much time discussing his vaccination status and other off-field stories, but, in his view, barely touched Fauci’s testimony. Even when McAfee tried to steer the conversation back toward football, Rodgers made it clear he wanted to keep going.

“How much time did the network spend on that?” Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show. “How much time do they spend on my responses every week? On my vaccination status, on Taylor [Swift] and Travis [Kelce’s] wedding? Did they do even a minute? Did they do even a minute on Tony Fauci? No, I bet they didn’t.”

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Rodgers also criticized ESPN for how it handled the situation involving New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel and former ESPN reporter Dianna Russini. He questioned whether the situation involved reporting leaks or possible tampering and said ESPN should have given the story more attention. Rodgers then turned his criticism toward the network itself, calling ESPN a “gutless organization” with “no integrity.

ESPN did not respond directly to his comments. An ESPN spokesperson told Yahoo Sports that the network had no comment on Rodgers’ remarks. But when it came to Ryan Clark, his comments on Kyren Lacy didn’t sit well with ESPN, and Jemele Hill did not hesitate to call ESPN out for the apparent double standard.

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“If you want to say that there was a way that Ryan ran his comments about the Louisiana State Police, criticizing them for their handling of the Kyren Lacy case. Kyren Lacy unfortunately died by suicide, and Ryan was very critical and emotional because he knows Kyren Lacy. He caught a lot of heat for that. I don’t want to turn to ESPN and hear about you all being anti-police. Well, at least what Ryan said was actually related to sports”.

Ryan Clark talked about Kyren Lacy’s case on ESPN in 2025. Lacy was accused of causing a deadly car crash in Louisiana. But later, a development came out that he was 72 yards away from the crash. After this, Clark defended him.

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“Guys, Kyren Lacy was supposed to be in the NFL,” Clark said. “Kyren Lacy was being accused of something and was being investigated for something that he didn’t do. He died having to live with the guilt and consequences of a guilty man, knowing he was innocent. It was recently discovered that he was 72 yards away from the crash, that police and state police tried to coerce, doctor, and use ways to manipulate statements that put this young man behind bars. They changed his joy, they changed his life, and eventually, he took his own life.”

Louisiana State Police later shared more information that challenged some of what Clark had said about Lacy’s case. Clark then apologized and admitted he did not have all the facts when he spoke. Not because he was feeling guilty but because ESPN asked him.

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Some have argued that the situations are different because Aaron Rodgers is not an ESPN employee, while Ryan Clark was. But that still leaves one question unanswered. Rodgers made those comments on The Pat McAfee Show, an ESPN program, and there was no clear public action taken against the show or McAfee over the segment. That is why the double-standard argument is not so easy to dismiss.

In The Pivot podcast after getting fired, Clark said how he didn’t want to apologize, but ESPN told him he could not return to work without doing so. “I didn’t want to, right? I was told I couldn’t come to work if I didn’t.”

But this isn’t the first time ESPN took such action.

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ESPN’s take on host giving political opinion

ESPN has shown before that it will step in when its on-air talent crosses its social media rules. In 2017, the network suspended SportsCenter anchor Jemele Hill for two weeks after what ESPN called her second violation of those guidelines.

That stance was already clear in ESPN’s own policy. It says the network is not a political organization and warns employees that what they say publicly can reflect on ESPN. In other words, staffers can have opinions, but if those opinions cross the company’s line, ESPN reserves the right to step in.

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First, Hill had criticized President Donald Trump, calling him a “white supremacist” and a “bigot.” ESPN then said her comments did not represent the network.

Hill then got into another controversy after criticizing Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Jones said players who disrespected the flag would not play for his team. Hill told fans who disagreed with Jones to boycott the Cowboys’ advertisers. ESPN considered this her second social media violation and suspended her for two weeks.

Now, that might be the reason ESPN asked Ryan Clark to apologize. According to Clark, he was not the only person at the network who spoke about the case, and others apologized as well.

“During the season, after some of the Kyren Lacy news broke, there were people on our network, including me, who said something about it. Both of those people apologized, as did I,” Ryan said.