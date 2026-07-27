Former ESPN Host Explains Why Launching a Black Sports Network With Ryan Clark & Cam Newton Isn’t Feasible

Following ESPN’s latest wave of layoffs, many fans quickly floated the idea of personalities like Jemele Hill, Ryan Clark, and Cam Newton teaming up to launch their own Black-owned sports network. Of course, Hill found the concept intriguing. But she was quick to point out why it’s not feasible.

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“I love the idea, but now let’s talk about the execution, because that’s the part that people don’t think about when they talk about the execution,” Hill explained in a YouTube video. “At this point, at least in my career—I can’t speak for everybody else—at this point in my career, I got real big bills. And when you start up, any new start-up, you need to be funded, number one. So, we’re talking about advertising, we’re talking about studio. Like we’re talking about a lot of moving parts.”

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Hill also pointed out that the traditional television model has changed. Previously, outlets like ESPN used to develop in-house shows. But not anymore. Instead, they seem to be focusing on existing blueprints, as ESPN did with Pat McAfee. The Pat McAfee Show already functioned as a plug-and-play unit with a massive digital following. ESPN simply licensed the show while allowing him to retain total control of his own production. TNT did the same with Inside the NBA.

“The reason why they’re probably getting out of the business of creating shows is because they’re expensive,” Hill noted. “And I think a lot of you that say, ‘Well, just start your own sports show, get a bunch of people or whatever.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, that sounds great in theory until you start crunching the numbers.’ And especially at this time in sports, like these networks that have live rights, the shoulder programming comes off of that.

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“And sports networks are powered by live rights. I don’t even remember how much money that Fox spent for the World Cup. But it was massive. In order for your network to work, you have to have access to live rights. So, think about the amount of capital that it’s going to take for you to secure live rights, which allows you to draw an audience.”

She also pushed back against the fans who claimed that they no longer watch ESPN. But Hill knew that people were tuning in for the live sports and events. After all, that has become the culture. And without massive budgets to purchase those live rights, an independent network cannot draw a sustainable audience.

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It’s worth noting that podcasts thrive well because they feature a lower overhead cost, flexible production schedules, smaller teams, and direct independent revenue streams. Fortunately for Clark and Newton, it’s not going to be a journey from square one. Clark already has The Pivot Podcast, and Newton has the 4th&1 Podcast.

Ultimately, the dream of a fully independent, Black-owned sports network requires billions of dollars in backing, not just prominent on-air talent.