Former First-Round Picks Nearing Bust Territory: Bryce Young, Lukas Van Ness & More

Essentials Inside The Story
- 2023 first-rounders face make-or-break fourth seasons in 2026
- Fifth-year options, extensions, and depth charts heighten pressure
- Several high picks risk bust labels without immediate production
The 2023 NFL draft class is entering its fourth season. While many of these players are working out contract extensions with their teams, or had their fifth-year options picked up, others are still working to prove they warrant a first-round pick.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
Who are some of the former first-round picks from the 2023 class that are entering a make-or-break season in 2026?
5. Lukas Van Ness
The Green Bay Packers spent a valuable draft pick on edge rusher Lukas Van Ness, drafting him 13th overall in 2023. Despite being an early first-round pick, Van Ness has only started in two games in his career. Combined, he has played in 43 games.
Van Ness hasn’t been able to produce. He logged 4 sacks as a rookie, but that would be the best season for the young edge rusher. He’s totaled 8.5 sacks in three seasons with the Packers.
Van Ness will have a big chance in 2026. He started to outsnap Rashan Gary to end the season, and Green Bay is losing significant depth at edge rusher. Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst has even indicated willingness to pick Vas Ness’ fifth-year option, citing his efficiency and youth as promising traits.
But if Van Ness can’t produce in 2026 in a bigger role, there will be no option left other than labeling him a bust.
4. Tyree Wilson
Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Tyree Wilson hasn’t had much production throughout his career. Despite being the seventh overall pick in 2023, Wilson has only started in seven NFL games. The former Texas A&M pass rusher has remained healthy, however, missing only one game in his career.
Las Vegas is expected to decline Wilson’s fifth-year option. His production hasn’t matched his draft position, and he has seen less and less playing time, playing in just 41% of snaps in 2025.
There is light at the end of the tunnel for the former seventh overall pick. The Raiders coaching staff is under a new regime, and he has the chance to start fresh with Las Vegas. But if Wilson can’t turn it around in 2026, his chances at being a starter in the NFL will likely be as good as gone.
3. Deonte Banks
New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks had a promising rookie season. While having typical rookie mistakes, he looked like the possible future at cornerback for New York. Now two seasons out, Banks is fighting to prove he belongs as an NFL starter.
The Giants are likely to decline Banks’ fifth-year option, making him a free agent after the 2026 season. Banks may have a strong market; he has the ideal build for an NFL cornerback at 6-foot-2, but his lack of development hasn’t been enough for New York to pay him.
If the former 24th overall pick does play well in 2026, he and the Giants could work towards a new deal. But Banks’ career relies on how well he plays next season.
The Giants will give no consideration to picking up CB/KR Deonte Banks’s fifth-year option, per Dan Duggan.#DeonteBanks #NYGiants #nygarea pic.twitter.com/x9AUl28tU1
— Nygarea (@Nygarea1) February 22, 2026
2. Quentin Johnston
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston has struggled plenty through his young career. Despite being drafted with the 21st overall pick, he has yet to log a 1,000-yard season and has had drop problems.
The Chargers haven’t yet decided on Johnston’s fifth-year option. He started 2025 with a strong showing, logging four straight 70+ yard games and 4 touchdowns in that span. The 6-foot-4 wideout wasn’t able to keep that pace for the rest of his season, however, logging just two 70+ yard games through the next 10 games.
Coming out of the draft, Johnston had all the makings of an X receiver. Paired with Justin Herbert, it seemed the Chargers were a perfect fit for the former TCU receiver. But after three seasons of mediocre play, his fourth season will be career-defining.
GM Joe Hortiz on picking up Quentin Johnston’s fifth-year option:
“We haven’t had talks about that yet. Again, it’s early, but I’ll say this: I love Q and the growth he’s made. The development he’s made from year one to year three has been awesome to see. I’m a big fan of Q’s.”
— Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) January 15, 2026
1. Bryce Young
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is the definition of inconsistency. He’s shown plenty of flashes throughout his career, but typically follows it up with questionable performances.
Through three seasons, Young has thrown for 8,291 yards and 49 passing touchdowns to 30 interceptions. The young quarterback has a 14-30 record as a starter, and his future with the Panthers is anything but secure.
Young brought Carolina to the playoffs in 2025, but it wasn’t impressive. The Panthers boasted an 8-9 record and only made it due to the weak NFC South. Carolina announced they will pick up the former first overall pick’s fifth-year option and secure him through 2027.
While this is a positive, it’s more of the Panthers giving Young a chance to prove he could be the franchise quarterback than it is them securing him for future seasons. 2026 will be the biggest season of Young’s career, with a lot of expectations surrounding the former Alabama quarterback.