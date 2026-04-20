Former Georgia WR Projected as Top NFL Draft Prospect Arrested For Obstruction

The draft is less than a week away, but Georgia Bulldogs standout Zachariah Branch has unfortunately found himself in trouble. The projected Day 2 pick now stands a chance at his draft stock taking a hit after being booked for a pair of charges.

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On April 19, police arrested the former Georgia wide receiver in Athens on two misdemeanor obstruction charges: obstructing public sidewalks (prowling) and obstruction of a law enforcement officer. According to a report secured by NFL Network, the situation did not involve anything violent or overtly criminal.

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“A male, later identified as Zacharia Branch, continued to stand on the sidewalk without making an attempt to move,” the police report on Zachariah Branch’s case read. “I continued to give Zacharia Branch verbal commands to move from blocking the sidewalk and advised that if he did not, he would receive a citation for blocking the sidewalk.”

“Zacharia Branch smirked, then stepped backwards and to the right, then remained standing upon the public sidewalk so as to obstruct, hinder, and impede free passage upon the sidewalk as well as impede free ingress/egress to or from the adjacent places of business.”

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Branch was in the area because he was attending Georgia’s annual G-Day spring game to support his brother Zion, who plays as the Bulldogs’ safety. Branch did not get into any trouble as he stayed throughout the game, signing autographs and taking photos with fans. But at 1:26 a.m. the next day, the former Georgia WR was arrested. He was released at 3:44 a.m after paying a bond of $39.

The news comes as a shock, because Zachariah Branch is also invested in community welfare work. When he was at USC, he was nominated to be on the AllState AFCA Good Works Team in 2024. He and his brother created the Branch Out foundation in 2023, which was “dedicated to the support of youth initiatives, including homelessness, after-school programs, health and wellness, as well as other charitable causes.” Branch worked with Los Angeles-based organizations like Midnight Mission and the Challengers and Wilmington Boys and Girls Club.

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Now, as the conversation around Zachariah Branch has shifted from football to off-field issues, it has put him under the microscope of NFL teams. They will have to consider how much this incident matters when put up against Branch’s impressive draft profile.

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Will this affect Zachariah Branch’s NFL draft stock?

Branch’s arrest report makes it clear that he wasn’t being much of a bother, and the charges are minor. But the mention of legal trouble casts blots he resumes of talents like the Georgia WR. Last week, a more serious report on Miami Hurricanes star Rueben Bain Jr. threw teams back into work, with one saying that they felt that he hadn’t been “transparent” enough. But it doesn’t seem likely Branch will be subjected to a worrying slide in the draft.

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The WR will be hard to pass up in the draft. During two seasons at USC, Zachariah Branch recorded 823 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns on 78 catches. After transferring to Georgia and becoming the top receiver, he added 811 yards and 6 TDs on 81 catches, which placed him 10th in the FBS. During the 2025 season, Branch showcased his versatility again by contributing on special teams with kicks for 180 yards. He’s also played a few snaps on defense.

At the 2026 NFL Combine, the 5’8”, 177-pound Branch ran a 40-yard dash in just 4.35 seconds, positioning himself among the fastest wideouts in his draft class.

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Zachariah Branch has been linked heavily to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was invited to have dinner with them when they attended Georgia’s Pro Day, and had also met with him at the Combine. WR is a position of need for the team, and they could use a playmaker like Zachariah Branch on the roster. Whether or not they ignore this arrest is the bigger question.