Former Jet Says the Quiet Part Out Loud Against Aaron Rodgers After Mike Tomlin Wanted 2 Different QBs

You could see it coming. The noise was already loud around Aaron Rodgers, but it didn’t really hit until a former Jets star said what most people were thinking. Rodgers is an icon, of course. And yes, when the Pittsburgh Steelers made the move official, the hype train left the station instantly. But let’s say it, not everyone’s buying it. For all the hype, there is one lingering, uncomfortable question hanging around behind him—were the Steelers ever fully sold on him?

And this question got a lot bigger when Keyshawn Johnson came into the mix. The former Jet and Super Bowl winner didn’t hold back. To be fair, he just flat-out said what others were too polite to. And love or hate Rodgers, you can’t help but see a hint of truth behind his words.

In a recent episode of Speak, Johnson didn’t mince his words. “He should be happy that he even was an option,” he said, referring to Aaron Rodgers’s being the Steelers’ third option. Harsh? Maybe. Unfair? Not completely. If you’ve kept up with how the Steelers handled their offseason, these words would start making sense.

Aaron Rodgers, 41 years old now, is coming off a torn Achilles and a shaky tenure with the Jets, which lasted merely four plays. And that’s putting it lightly. It didn’t feel like a tenure, but like a cameo. Arguably, his last full season came in 2022 when he was wearing Green Bay‘s colours. It wasn’t a complete disaster, but it wasn’t vintage Rodgers either. He threw for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 12 picks—the most he has had in over a decade.

To reiterate, that was back in 2022. It’s like the more context you add to the picture, the more Johnson’s words start making sense. “You should be happy at 41 years old to back up the truck and make $13 million no matter what your season looks like. He should be happy in that situation,” he added. And that makes perfect sense.

Aaron Rodgers signed a one-year, ‘prove it’ contract with the Steelers. We know he wants to play and remind everyone of what he can produce on the field. But if it doesn’t work out, he gets to relax and take home $13 million. All this talk would make you wonder: why did the Steelers sign him after all?

The Steelers made Rodgers plan C

Since Aaron Rodgers’s move to the Steelers became official, most fans believed that the Steelers were all in on Rodgers from the very beginning. On the contrary, he wasn’t their plan A. Well, he wasn’t their plan B either.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, “This was the third option for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They were in on Matthew Stafford and couldn’t get a trade done. They tried to re-sign Justin Fields, but he opted to go to the New York Jets, where he will meet Rodgers on opening day. And after they couldn’t get a trade done for Stafford and couldn’t get Fields re-signed, they pivoted to Rodgers.” That’s interesting.

New York Jets quarterback AARON RODGERS in action at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford New Jersey

Stafford was the chosen one for Pittsburgh. He was their absolute priority, but talks broke down because of his salary expectations. The Steelers tend not to ruin their wage structure to fit in superstars. And while that is ideal for the team’s economic well-being, it led to them missing out on their number one target. Eventually, Stafford decided to stay at the Rams while turning down $100 million offers from the Giants and Raiders.

To safeguard their season, they shifted their focus to re-signing Justin Fields. A deal that didn’t materialise either. That’s what led to signing Aaron Rodgers. So does the offensive situation look like for the Steelers? It’s not loaded, but it certainly has promise. With George Pickens, Najee Harris, and Pat Freiermuth, they have a solid, young core. If Rodgers comes in, locks in, and balls? Keyshawn’s shot at him would fade into the background. Unlikely, but possible. If it goes the other way around, the noise would be deafening.