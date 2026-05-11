Former Jets LB, Who Played Only 2 NFL Games, Eyeing a UFC Contract in Drastic Career Shift

Anthony Wint thought his life was set when he was signed as an undrafted free agent by the New York Jets. But he knew beforehand that this would not be an easy journey. As expected, he was waived in 2019. The Canadian Football League gave him a chance soon after, and he was going to suit up for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2020. This time, the COVID-19 pandemic ended his shot. People try getting up after being beaten down, but Wint’s situation was different.

Already having been relegated to the CFL and seeing no opportunities elsewhere, it was easy for him to tap out. But Anthony Wint was no ordinary athlete. Having also dabbled (and excelled) in wrestling, he found an opportunity in MMA. And since then, there’s been no looking back. Now, he’s planning to join the big leagues.

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ESPN reported that Anthony Wint is seeking a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series. He is all set to fight Matt Adams at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas on August 11.

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“I’m grateful for the opportunity,” he told the network. “I feel like I’m arriving at a point in my career where preparation and timing are finally meeting. I’m still just scratching the surface. I’ve spent years developing not only as a fighter, but as a man mentally, spiritually, and professionally.”

“I respect everybody in this sport, but I truly believe I’m built for the highest level,” he continued. “The goal isn’t just to win fights. It’s to leave a mark and become someone people remember long after I’m done competing.”

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Wint began his combat sports journey as an amateur in 2021 and turned professional in 2023. Since then, he has built an impressive resume as an undefeated fighter. Wint has fought under the banner of Fury FC, Titan FC, XFC, and Double Down Fighting Championship. He told ESPN that he was advised not to attempt the UFC right away, but he has some lofty plans for his debut.

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“My plan is to walk in there and become an overnight star.”

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“He is like a sponge, and he’s very athletic,” James Llorens, president of Premier Fight League, told the Miami Herald. Wrestling, like football, came naturally to Wint. Before he began his collegiate football career with the FIU Panthers, he finished second in Florida as a wrestler in high school. But he turned to football in college, hoping to make it in the NFL.

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He did accomplish that dream, but could only take to the gridiron twice as a pro. Being waived by the Jets didn’t mean this was the end of the road, since teams keep signing players all the time. But Wint told the Herald that no team approached him.

“It was demeaning,” he added.

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Not getting another opportunity in football was tough on Anthony Wint. But he found power in his faith, and soldiered on. From an unknown in MMA, he has become a rising prospec.

Anthony Wint has charged through championships, now having six wins under his belt. On top of that, he has only one split decision win and five finishes. He scored his professional career’s third first-round win via punches to become the FFC heavyweight champion in his last fight against Jamahl Tatum. Today, he is on the threshold of what can be a notable career in this field.

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However, abandoning his football dream was not easy.

Anthony Wint felt emotional as he left football to pursue MMA

After the pandemic hit, Wint decided to opt out of his CFL contract and dive into the world of martial arts. But at the same time, he was preparing for another shot at the NFL. In 2021, he’d even participated in FIU’s pro day, as then-head coach Butch Davis had allowed former players to try out one more time. He clearly wasn’t ready to let go of his football career yet. But there was also an acceptance in Wint.

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“The best way I can explain it is, going from football to MMA felt like breaking up with the girl you thought you were going to marry,” Wint told MMA Mania. “People tell you it won’t last forever and to cherish it, but you don’t believe it until it’s over. I made it to the NFL, but it was cut short. People make excuses, but the truth is, I wasn’t good enough to keep my spot.

“It felt like my life was over,” he added.

Anthony Wint is a Miami native. Football is everything for kids. With a single mother who worked relentlessly to provide for her kids, Wint took to the sport to carve out a reputation for himself. He’d been playing it all his life, until the NFL turned him away. Wint’s analogy makes a lot more sense when his journey is looked at this way.

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But it was all for the best. That same heartbreak may be fueling his second act. And if Wint delivers under the Contender Series spotlight, White could hand him a completely new future.