Former Jets QB Admits He Accepted Special Teams Duty to Secure His NFL Pension Before Being Cut

Chris Streveler has never feared change, and one time it actually helped him. During his college season at Minnesota, he was moved from QB to WR after his freshman season. Years later, he was faced with this situation once again, only this time, his NFL pension was on the line.

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“Let me tell you guys how I got my NFL pension,” the former New York Jets quarterback said in an Instagram video. “So it’s 2022, I’m with the New York Jets. I was activated twice that season. You need one more game to get a full, accredited season. So there are two games left in the year.

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“We’re about to go to Seattle and play on New Year’s Day. Word starts kind of traveling around the facility, like, hey, Strev needs one more game to get his pension. So the special teams coach calls me into his office one day, he’s like, ‘Hey, we’re gonna start you on special teams. We’re gonna put you on frontline KOR and have you running out on kickoff.’ … I’m a quarterback, by the way.”

“That’s how I got my NFL pension, by being a quarterback, running down on special teams.”

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Streveler never had it easy in his professional playing career. After going undrafted, he found a spot in the CFL’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The former quarterback created a name for himself there, winning the Grey Cup in 2019. He had developed into a proper starter during this stint. Streveler’s growth eventually led him to the NFL, where he began his journey in 2020 with the Arizona Cardinals. But Streveler was in for a tough reality.

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He became a journeyman after being waived by the Cardinals in 2021 and was constantly faced with the possibility of being cut from the roster. The Jets signed him in 2022 but waived him after the preseason schedule was wrapped up. Fortunately, he was signed on to the practice squad the very next day.

Streveler was with the Jets through the 2024 season, after which he returned to the Blue Bombers.

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Even with all these setbacks, he never gave up. He kept working hard and returned to the field every time. His football journey finally ended when he retired in March 2026.

Now, he is passing his wisdom to all young players. Since February 2023, Chris Streveler has been the co-founder of Ground Up QB Training in Phoenix, Arizona. He started the program with his business partner, Trey Anderson, to help young quarterbacks be better players.

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“Don’t limit yourself,” Streveler said in the video. “You get an opportunity, say yes, go full speed. You might just get a pension out of it.”