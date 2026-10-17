Former NFL Player Passes Away from Cancer Battle at 35 After Wife’s heartbreaking Post detailed health battle

Kasey Redfern bounced around the league, barely getting time on the field. However, he seemed to have made peace with his life after football. That was until he met the biggest challenge of his life: cancer.

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Unfortunately, the former kicker and punter could not make it out of this one.

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Redfern passed away on October 13, 2026, the Daily Mail reported. He was diagnosed with Central Nervous System (CNS) lymphoma in the brain in 2023, and underwent treatment for more than three years. His wife, Lauryl, wrote on Facebook that on his 35th birthday, they were moving toward hospice care following a significant deterioration in his condition.

“Happy 35th birthday to my man, the love of my life, Kase Face!” Lauryl wrote in her Facebook post. “It’s been a whirlwind of a week- one that has been really hard and full of emotional and mental overwhelm. Kasey had his appointment with Dr. Fanning on Wednesday, and our conversation wasn’t easy. We’ve decided to move toward hospice care for Kasey.

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“His poor brain has had all it can take, treatment-wise, so we want to make sure that he can be as comfortable as possible. As our NP pointed out, this will also help me to be able to love on him more/better and not have to do all of the caretaking as well.”

The decision marked a painful change for the family. Lauryl said Redfern was still at home when she shared the news, and the family continued to hold on to hope while preparing for what lay ahead. The couple had two sons, Ollie and Logan, and their family life remained at the center of Lauryl’s updates during his illness.

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Redfern’s football journey began in Jamestown, North Carolina, before he played both kicker and punter at Wofford College from 2010 to 2013. He signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2014 and went on to spend time with six more franchises: the San Diego Chargers, the Carolina Panthers, the Cleveland Browns, the Detroit Lions, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Atlanta Falcons.

Detroit offered Redfern his biggest NFL opportunity in 2017. Per the Detroit Free Press, he was the last player to be brought in to the Lions’ 90-man roster after Sam Martin suffered an ankle injury and landed on the non-football injury list. This was four years after he began his journey in the NFL.

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However, that season did not go as he’d probably hoped. Against the Arizona Cardinals, after a botched snap, he tried to run the ball before being tackled, tearing his ACL and MCL and partially tearing his patellar tendon. The injury ended his season after just one punt: a 50-yard kick.

Redfern joined Dallas in 2019 before moving to Atlanta, where he was promoted to the Falcons’ active roster that October. He appeared in three games for Atlanta, finishing his NFL career with 10 punts for 421 yards across four regular-season appearances, an average of 42.1 yards per punt. Redfern also posted 16 kickoffs, totaling 883 kickoff yards.

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Kasey Redfern Remembered as Tributes Pour In

“🙏 It just keeps happening. 🙏 # PraysForKaseyRedfern.” Former WWE superstar Val Venis shared on X. His words were brief, but the message conveyed a sense of grief surrounding another loss after Redfern’s prolonged health battle.

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“RIP 🙏🏼🌷.” Emmy Award-winning television journalist Laura Lucio also posted a simple farewell.

Former NFL head coach Gregg Williams also shared a prayer emoji in response to Redfern’s passing, joining others who offered condolences to his family.

Redfern’s NFL career included injuries, roster changes, and hard-won opportunities, but the tributes following his death point to a legacy that cannot be captured by statistics alone.