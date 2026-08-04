Former NFL QB Sends Prayers After UFC Fighter Allan Nascimento Dies of Heart Attack at 34

The MMA community is mourning the sudden loss of UFC flyweight fighter Allan Nascimento. Known for his elite grappling inside the Octagon and a warm presence outside the canvas, the Brazilian’s unexpected death at just 34 years has sent shockwaves through the sporting community. Among those touched by the tragedy was former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III.

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“Prayers up for Allan’s family and loved ones 🙏,” he responded to UFC’s post.

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On August 3, 2026, the UFC announced that Nascimento was found unresponsive after apparently suffering a heart attack in his sleep. The responding medical team announced him dead at the scene. Soon, UFC’s X account shared a post as a tribute to the flyweight fighter and offered condolences to his family, friends, teammates, and loved ones.

Well, Griffin has often talked about MMA through social media. He previously weighed in on Conor McGregor’s criticism and called out a few fighters, including Josh Hokit and Sean Strickland. But now, Griffin has taken a different turn towards the sport.

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The Brazilian standout was fresh off his sixth UFC appearance at UFC Fight Night: Kape vs. Horiguchi. Although “Puro Osso” came up short against Mitch Raposo via decision, he fought with the same tenacity that defined his career. His professional MMA record stands at 22-7-0. Now, as news of his sudden passing travels across social media, prominent voices from the fight world have chimed in to offer their condolences.

“Awful news. Prayers to his family 🙏,” Jordan Kligman, a famed MMA reporter, commented. “Just incredibly awful news. RIP Allan and condolences to his family, friends and teammates,” another celebrated MMA journalist, Aaron Bronsteter, added in the comments.

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Fans who had crossed paths with the Chute Boxe Diego Lima representative also took to social media to remember his kindness and humility. A fan who met Nascimento in Abu Dhabi during the Charles Oliveira-Islam Makhachev title fight recalled his warmth. Yes, Nascimento hailed from Oliveira’s team.

“I met him in Abu Dhabi for Charles fight vs Islam. This is absolutely horrible. He was such a nice guy,” the comment read. “Rest in peace, Puro Osso. Condolences to his family and friends,” another fan wrote.

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Nascimento’s unexpected passing is a devastating reminder of how fragile life can be. Whether remembered for his submission victories inside the cage or the warmth he showed fans outside of it, “Puro Osso” leaves behind a lasting legacy in Brazilian martial arts.