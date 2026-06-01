Former Panthers Star Greg Hardy Brutally Knocked Out Despite 52-Pound Advantage in MMA Fight

The former NFL player Greg Hardy, who transitioned to MMA and earned a UFC contract in 2018 after competing on Dana White’s Contender Series twice, stepped into the Fight Nation Championship 31 co-main event on Saturday night. Even with a massive 52-pound advantage over Darko Stosic, Hardy couldn’t capitalize on it and ended up suffering a crushing knockout loss.

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Just halfway through the third round, Stosic landed a stiff leg kick and followed it up with a powerful windmill punch that caught Hardy flush, sending the former Panthers’ defensive end tumbling to the canvas. The Serbian then followed up with a massive hammerfist.

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That’s when the referee had no choice but to step in and stop the bout at 2:42. That win marked Stosic’s second straight win, while Hardy, who parted ways with the UFC in 2022, suffered his fourth MMA loss in his last five fights.

Notably, Hardy weighed a massive 292.3 pounds when he stepped on the scale on Friday. That is well above the 265-pound divisional limit. Stosic, on the other hand, came in at 239.6 pounds

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And while the former Panthers star still managed to push Stosic back with several powerful punches on a few occasions, the third round began at a frantic pace. Hardy missed a few shots, eventually breaking through Stosic’s defense on multiple occasions. But soon, things went sideways. The retire DE’s physical tools were still evident, but they didn’t quite resemble the dominant presence he brought to the field during the peak of his football career.



On the gridiron, Greg Hardy was fast enough to sack Tom Brady. In a game between the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys in 2015, Hardy sacked the QB twice in the first two quarters, along with several other hits. One particular hit on Brady’s back made him wince even through all that padding. His sheer destructive capability proved exactly why the Dallas Cowboys eagerly signed him despite the heavy controversies constantly swirling around him. And his confidence was sky-high.

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“That’s the goal for this year, 50 sacks; that’s where I’m at,” Hardy arrogantly declared via the Associated Press back in 2013.

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But during his time with the Carolina Panthers in the previous season, he made 11 sacks. That’s 1.5 sacks less than Charles Johnson, who led the list. Nevertheless, he was dubbed ‘Monsters Inc.’ Over 75 career games in the NFL, Hardy racked up 238 tackles, 40 sacks, 8 forced fumbles, and one interception. And he stepped back for only nine yards.

All of it highlights just how physically imposing Hardy was at his peak. That durability was visible on Saturday as he absorbed several heavy shots from Stosic and continued to press forward.

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However, as they say, the last one standing wins.

Greg Hardy breaks his silence after KO defeat

Greg Hardy quickly took to social media and shared a series of messages with his fans in the aftermath of the loss.

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“So I’m outta here (deleting the app) for a while, guys. Not the result I wanted but proud of myself. I went to war with Serbia’s best,” Hardy wrote in a screenshot of a text message. “I’ll be back when the a–holes are done talking ish. Busy being happy, if you need me, I’m with my family, losing weight lol even though I’m a 300lb ninja with top abs lol.”

For now, Hardy is looking ahead to the Peak Fighting 53 on July 18. He’s going to defend his heavyweight championship belt against Joseph Holmes. However, it remains to be seen if Hardy makes it after the latest loss. The ultimate decision may sit with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.