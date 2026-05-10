Former Patriots WR Stefon Diggs Breaks Silence on Potential Commanders Move After Court Verdict

Those familiar with Stefon Diggs know he grew up in the DMV. The Maryland native attended Good Counsel High School in Montgomery County. He is also a local star, having played for the Maryland Terrapins in college. But the NFL has sent him all around the country, with stints at Minnesota, Buffalo, Houston, and New England. For yet another time in his career, Diggs is a free agent. But now, the wide receiver is expected to make a hometown return.

You see, the Washington Commanders still need a reliable WR besides Terry McLaurin. Much of the offseason chatter linked WR Brandon Aiyuk to Washington, but he seems to stay put with the San Francisco 49ers. That leaves Diggs as one of the best veteran options available, and he would bring immediate impact in an offense led by quarterback Jayden Daniels. So, when reporters asked Diggs about being in contact with the Commanders, his reply seemed to drive this idea home.

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“Yeah, a little bit,” Stefon Diggs told 106.7 The Fan at a charity event for his Diggs Deep Foundation this week. “I’m familiar with the city, and I’m familiar with the people. So, we’re gonna see down the pipe over these next couple of months what looks good and what makes sense. I definitely wanna shed some light on them and might go check them out for a little bit. It’s love, it’s hometown, so it makes sense.

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“But right now I kinda like to take a breath. I’ve been training, and I’ve been doing everything I’m supposed to. But I’m more targeting on the charitable stuff right now, and then everything else will fall in place.”

It’s no newsflash that the Commanders need a jumpstart in their offense this season. The unit struggled throughout the seven games that McLaurin missed due to injury, exposing the lack of strong pass-catchers behind him. The Commanders have made some additions to this unit to prevent this from happening in 2026. But relying on third-round rookie Antonio Williams or unproven options like Treylon Burks will not earn them a vote of confidence.

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This is why Stefon Diggs looks like the perfect fit for Washington. Even at 32, Diggs still brings elite route-running, playoff experience, and proven production. He recorded 1,000+ receiving yards in seven of the past eight NFL seasons. Pair him with McLaurin, and Daniels has a shot at being among the very best in the league.

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Let’s also not forget how Diggs has resurrected his NFL career. Two years ago, when he tore his ACL with the Houston Texans, many had doubts about his future. He was 30, and WRs usually start waning at this point in their career. But Diggs came guns ablazing in the 2025 season, returning to the field in just nine months. He notched yet another 1,000+ receiving yards season, and helped his team reach the Super Bowl.

“This is not an opinion-based sport,” he wrote in the caption of a reel that really served as his pitch to interested teams. “So here are the numbers. I played 52% of the snaps and finished with 85 catches for 1,045 yards coming off an ACL. Where we going?”

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“Burgundy & gold,” Commanders defensive end Charles Omenihu commented. Diggs took notice and replied to Omenihu with “👀👀.”

The Commanders also have more than $50 million in cap space, so money likely would not become an obstacle when signing Diggs. If the Commanders want a veteran WR who can still produce at a high level on a short-term deal, Diggs could be the perfect fit. The timing also matters because Diggs just cleared a major legal hurdle.

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Stefon Diggs received a clean sheet in the assault case

Earlier this week, Stefon Diggs appeared in court for a two-day trial involving allegations made by his former live-in chef, Jamila Adams. It was in February last year that Adams began working for Diggs at a weekly salary of $2,000. But she later accused Diggs of slapping and choking her during an argument at his home last December.

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In court, Adams also alleged unpaid wages and sought a $5.5 million settlement from Diggs. But his financial team claimed in court that she had been overpaid by roughly $2,500. And, the case weakened after multiple witnesses and authorities said that they did not notice any visible injuries on her after the incident.

On May 5, a Massachusetts jury then found Diggs not guilty of misdemeanor assault, felony strangulation, and battery charges. The verdict cleared a major obstacle for Diggs’ return to the field, but the NFL will review the matter under its Personal Conduct Policy.

“We have been monitoring all developments in the matter, which remains under review of the personal conduct policy,” said NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy in an interview this week.

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With the case against him dismissed, Diggs can fully shift his attention back to football. And with him staying focused on training, it feels more like a matter of when, not if, another NFL team signs him.