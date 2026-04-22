Former Philadelphia Star Turns Against Eagles Fans for A.J. Brown as Trade Seems Inevitable

A.J. Brown’s desire to leave the Philadelphia Eagles has left fans feeling a mix of disappointment and confusion. With the team consistently playing in the postseason, many are wondering what could have prompted a bold decision, with many even slamming him for doing that. However, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who previously shared the locker room with the wide receiver, is unhappy about the negativity surrounding Brown’s wish.

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“Philly turned on AJ so bad it’s sad!” wrote Gardner-Johnson on X. “Y’all love us when we help y’all win, but damn, why y’all bashing Bruda now ?!”

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A.J. Brown joined the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022. It was during the 2022 NFL Draft that the Eagles traded for the wide receiver from the Tennessee Titans, giving up the 18th and 101st picks. During his time with the franchise, Brown has had immense success, making it to two Super Bowl appearances and winning one in 2024.

Brown’s chemistry with QB Jalen Hurts played a key role in the 2024 Super Bowl triumph, beating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22. Like Hurts, the 28-year-old also shared a strong camaraderie with his former teammate C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

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Ahead of the 2022 season, the Eagles also roped in the safety in a separate trade with the New Orleans Saints. Although Gardner-Johnson left the Eagles ahead of the 2025 season, he seemingly didn’t like the hate against his former teammate.

“I love all my Philly fans,” he noted. “But don’t come at me for keeping it real! I’ve been in that building, y’all just assuming!!!”

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As things stand, A.J. Brown has been linked to a potential move to the New England Patriots after June 1. This seems like a move Brown would really be behind, as he would be joining forces with his former coach, Mike Vrabel, who coached him while he was still with the Tennessee Titans. However, many fans appear disappointed at the prospect of Brown seeking a trade.

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GM Howie Roseman has confirmed the team’s desire to keep the star WR on the team for the upcoming season. But will that situation change if a lucrative deal comes in exchange for Brown?

Former Eagles star Jason Kelce weighs in on A.J. Brown trade situation

A.J. Brown is regarded as one of the standout wide receivers in the NFL, which is why trading him would help the Eagles get a lot of assets in return. If given the chance, Jason Kelce, who spent his entire 13-year NFL career with the Eagles, believes the franchise will surely make that trade.

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“I think that there’s a willingness to move on for the right price from the Eagles, if teams are willing to match what would be a fair asking price for the level of talent that A.J. Brown is,” said Kelce on the New Heights podcast.

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A.J. Brown’s call for a move out is not a surprise. He has evidently expressed his disappointment with the team’s offensive performance in 2025. To that end, during the Eagles’ playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers in January 2026, Brown engaged in a public feud with coach Nick Sirianni.

Amid concerns about the Eagles’ offensive unit, their star WR’s departure will only extend the franchise’s problems. At least that’s what Kelce believes.

“I think that A.J. Brown was not the issue with the offense of the Philadelphia Eagles, and he’s a major piece that is a very good player,” said Kelce. “So, at the end of the day, I think it’s a net loss, losing A.J. Brown. I think it’ll be apparent wherever he ends up. He’s a great player. He was a disgruntled player with the way he was used and some of these other things.”

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The Eagles have already made a few signings to bolster their offense. So, even if Brown opts to leave, the team looks ready to move on without him. On that note, how do you think the trade will pan out? Will the 28-year-old wide receiver join the New England Patriots, or will another team enter the race? Let us know in the comments below!