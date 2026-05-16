Former Raiders Player’s Cause of Death Revealed Following Sudden Passing at 35

Veteran defensive end Josh Mauro tragically passed away on April 23 at the young age of 35. His death was a tough reality for his family, friends, and former teammates. We now have a formal cause of death behind his sudden passing.

As per records accessed by the California Post, the Maricopa County Medical Examiner found that Mauro’s death was due to acute combined fentanyl, cocaine, and ethanol intoxication. Authorities have ruled this an accident.

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Fentanyl is a morphine-like opioid that’s predominantly used as a painkiller. But it also suppresses the respiratory system. Meanwhile, cocaine induces cardiac stress in the body. And alcohol is a well-known nervous system depressant. When the three are taken together, the body loses consciousness and cannot protect the airway. Ultimately, suffocation causes death.

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Josh Mauro was pronounced dead on the scene when authorities were called to his home, the Phoenix Police Department told the California Post last week. They did not suspect foul play.

Mauro’s death was announced on Facebook in an emotional post by his father.

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He is known for his six-year stint with the Arizona Cardinals, and had a career-high year in 2016. Mauro hauled in 32 total tackles, 3 quarterback hits, and one pass defended. This was also the most active year in his career, having played in 15 games and started in 13. The Cardinals took to social media as well to honor the late DE, “heartbroken” at his passing.

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Mauro also spent one year each with the New York Giants and the Las Vegas Raiders. He eventually returned to Arizona, where he played his last two seasons. Overall, Mauro recorded 130 total tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and five passes defended.

His death was particularly moving for Raiders DE Maxx Crosby, who seemed to have become a close friend of his.

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Maxx Crosby gets emotional over Josh Mauro’s passing

“I can’t believe I have to do this right now,” Maxx Crosby said in a social media video, remembering his friend. “I’m sick to my stomach, to be honest. But my guy Josh Mauro just passed away recently. Damn bro, I really don’t have words. I love you, bro, and I wish I could’ve done more for you. I wish I could’ve been there for you. It’s just tough, man.”

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Crosby has known Mauro since before the former began his NFL career. The DE noted Mauro was somebody he looked up to while growing up, since they were both Texas natives. But Mauro held a special place in Crosby’s heart for one massive reason.

“Sometimes you don’t talk as much, and everybody’s got their own s–t going on, and you could lose contact at times — but I’ll say this man, Josh, I love you, bro, and I know you had my back since day one,” Crosby continued. “You were the first and probably only vet to text me when I got drafted.

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“We all have our battles, man, and you never know what people are going through. I wish I could just talk to you one more time. It f–king breaks my heart. I love you though, bro. … Rest in peace.”

Mauro’s journey from an undrafted free agent to a respected NFL veteran is proof of his unbreakable spirit. And while the accidental death is heart-wrenching, the gridiron will deeply miss his presence.