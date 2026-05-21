Former Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III Seeks “Privilege of Parole” Before Next Month’s Court Hearing

Three years into his sentence for a horrific car accident that caused the death of a woman and her dog, former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III has appealed to the Nevada Board of Parole for “the privilege of parole”. Ruggs was the Raiders’ 12th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft but saw his career cut short after this incident. Now, as the Alabama product looks to prove himself to everyone has issued an appeal for a parole.

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“Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III appealed to the Nevada Board of Parole to grant him ‘the privilege of parole so I can prove myself to everyone,’ AL.com reported. “The former Montgomery prep star and Alabama wide receiver was sentenced to from 36 to 120 months in prison on Aug. 9, 2023, for his role in the death of Tina Tintor in a wreck on Nov. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas.”

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Henry Ruggs was found guilty of one count of driving under the influence and one count of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter after reaching a plea arrangement with the Clark County District Attorney’s Office in May 2023. Three months later, Ruggs was sentenced to 36 to 120 months in prison for the first count and six months in prison for the second count.

The incident occurred in the second year of his NFL career, after being drafted by the Raiders after an incredible college career with the University of Alabama. During his time in college, Ruggs shared the locker room with a stacked room of receivers in college football history, including Jerry Jeudy, DeVonta Smith, and Jaylen Waddle.

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Imago PITTSBURGH, PA – SEPTEMBER 19: Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III 11 carries the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the game on September 19, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA. Photo by Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 19 Raiders at Steelers Icon2109191021

After a solid rookie year, Ruggs also had a good seven games into the 2021 season. However, it was on November 2 that Ruggs’ Corvette Stingray crashed into Tina Tintor’s Toyota RAV4, which caused her death with the dog in a wreck. The authorities then revealed that the former Raiders wideout declined his sobriety test, and then two hours later, his blood alcohol level was 0.161, twice the legal limit in Nevada.

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Now, three years since his sentencing, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Ruggs can appeal to be paroled at his first or second opportunity, according to Nevada Board of Parole Commissioner Sandy Schmitt. Furthermore, KTNV-TV revealed the Nevada Board of Parole is aiming to decide on Ruggs’ case by June 14, as his earliest parole date is August 5.

Appealing for his parole, Henry Ruggs III issued a statement during his first appearance before the Nevada Board of Parole on Monday. The appeal was made via video conferencing from Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City.

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“Not a minute goes by where I don’t think of the pain I caused her family, her friends, and the Las Vegas community,” Ruggs said, according to KTNV-TV. “I’m a religious person and pray for her family daily.”

However, this appeal from the ex-Raiders receiver before the parole board wasn’t his first public expression of remorse. In 2025, before pursuing parole, Ruggs issued a direct apology to the family of Tina Tintor, acknowledging the irreversible pain his reckless actions caused.

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Henry Ruggs III issues a direct apology to Tina Tintor’s family

Last year, during a special release from prison for a Hope for Prisoners event in Las Vegas, Henry Ruggs III was asked if he had a message for the late Tina Tintor and her family four years after the gut-wrenching accident. Responding to this question, the former Raiders wideout issued an emotional apology to Tintor’s family, taking responsibility for his actions.

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“One, I wish I could turn back the hands of time,” he said, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I would love for them to meet the real Henry Ruggs and not the one that was escaping from something. I sincerely apologize for not only being a part of that situation, but the fact my face is always in the news, it’s always in the newspaper. So they have to constantly be reminded of the situation, be reminded of me.”

Henry Ruggs III’s appeal for parole marks a significant moment in his journey toward accountability for his actions that led to the death of Tina Tintor. With the Nevada Board of Parole set to decide by June 14, the coming weeks will determine whether he gets the opportunity to prove himself outside prison.