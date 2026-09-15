Former Ravens Pro Bowler Kevin Zeitler Seeks NFL Return at 36

Kevin Zeitler has spent 14 seasons establishing himself as one of the NFL’s most reliable interior offensive linemen. The former first-round pick and 2023 Pro Bowler played his most recent season with the Tennessee Titans on a one-year, $9 million deal, but became a free agent after the contract expired. Now, with the 2026 season already underway, the 36-year-old veteran is reportedly open to returning to the NFL if the right opportunity comes along.

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The veteran right guard is “ready to roll” if he finds the right situation, according to Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated. At 36, though, Zeitler appears to have a specific preference for where he wants to play.

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“Wisconsin native, former Wisconsin standout and longtime NFL starting right guard Kevin Zeitler is ready to roll if he finds the right opportunity, according to a source,” Bill Huber, publisher of Green Bay Packers On Sports Illustrated, wrote on X. “(At age 36, that means a team that can win.) He’s only played about 14,000 snaps at right guard.”

The “only” is clearly tongue-in-cheek. Zeitler has played 13,995 snaps at right guard across his 14-year career. More importantly, he has been remarkably durable, missing just one game as a starter across 214 career appearances. Given his experience, he could make himself attractive to a team dealing with problems along the offensive line.

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Zeitler entered the NFL as the No. 27 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, when the Cincinnati Bengals selected him out of Wisconsin. He spent his first five seasons in Cincinnati, making the playoffs four times before moving to the New York Giants for two seasons.

He eventually landed with the Ravens in March 2021, bringing plenty of experience with him. Zeitler quickly became a trusted veteran in Baltimore and produced some of the best football of his career during his three seasons there.

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He earned his first Pro Bowl selection in 2023 and was also ranked as the NFL’s No. 2 pass-blocking guard by Pro Football Focus that season.

John Harbaugh also valued what Zeitler brought to the locker room. The veteran built relationships with his teammates and regularly brought them together away from the field.

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Harbaugh once described him as a “leader in an interesting way,” pointing to how Zeitler welcomed teammates into his home and organized get-togethers as part of his leadership style.

His work ethic was just as notable. His wife, Sara, once shared a video of Zeitler working on his pass-blocking technique in a hospital while she was in labor.

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Even after Zeitler left Baltimore for the Detroit Lions in 2024, Harbaugh continued to praise him, calling him “an excellent football player” and saying he had been the “personality” of the Ravens because of his toughness and physicality.

Zeitler spent one season in Detroit before signing a one-year, $9 million deal with the Tennessee Titans. He continued to produce at a high level in Tennessee, posting a 75.4 pass-blocking grade and a 70.8 run-blocking grade from PFF. His pass-blocking mark ranked ninth among qualified guards.

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Now, after his Titans contract expired, Zeitler is waiting for another team to call.

Several teams could use a veteran like Zeitler

Zeitler’s availability has already raised some eyebrows around the league.

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In May, Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay called it “downright shocking” that the veteran had not found a new team. Maurice Moton later suggested the defending champion Seattle Seahawks as a potential destination, especially because Anthony Bradford was competing for the starting right guard spot.

Green Bay has also emerged as a team worth watching. The Packers’ offensive line struggled in their 39-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, with Donovan Jennings and Jacob Monk failing to provide much protection for Jordan Love.

That has led to questions about whether Green Bay should make a move for an experienced guard rather than continue with its current options.

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But there may be another factor at play.

A recent report from Easton Butler of Packer Report claimed that Zeitler is effectively retired and would only consider returning for the Titans. That report has not been widely confirmed, and Huber’s latest update suggests that Zeitler remains open to playing if the right opportunity comes along.

For now, Zeitler remains a free agent as the 2026 season gets underway. The 36-year-old has made it clear that experience alone isn’t enough to bring him back. He appears to be looking for the right team, and preferably one with a chance to win.