Former Ravens Star Pays Homage to John Harbaugh As Lamar Jackson Stays Silent on Coach’s Firing

Essentials Inside The Story Ravens end John Harbaugh’s historic 18-year tenure after poor season

Former Raven leads emotional tributes to departing coach

John Harbaugh draws massive interest across NFL coaching market

The Baltimore Ravens marked an end to their 18-year-long partnership with John Harbaugh this Tuesday. While the team suffered a disappointing 8-9 record this season, the need for change on the coaching team was quite evident. However, countless memories were associated with the team. Therefore, Ravens’ legend Tony Jefferson stepped forward to submit a heartfelt tribute for the head coach.

“You were such a blessing to the city of Bmore,” Jefferson wrote on X. “Learned so much from you as a player and as a man – awesome human & great leader can’t wait to see what God has in store for you.”

The Baltimore Ravens fired John Harbaugh on 6 January 2026, ending his 18-year run as the team’s head coach. Harbaugh was one of the longest-serving coaches in the NFL and the most successful in Ravens history. During his time in charge, he led the team to 12 playoff appearances, six division titles, and a Super Bowl win in the 2012 season.

The decision to let him go came after the 2025 season, when the Ravens finished with an 8–9 record and missed the playoffs. In their final game, Baltimore lost 26-24 to the Pittsburgh Steelers, a defeat that ended their hopes of reaching the postseason.

As for Tony Jefferson, he played for the Baltimore Ravens under head coach John Harbaugh from 2017 to 2019 and briefly in 2021. He signed with the Ravens in March 2017 and became a starting strong safety right away. In his first season, Jefferson made 79 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and an interception while starting all 16 games. He continued as a strong defender in 2018, recording 74 tackles, a forced fumble, and an interception.

While even a former pro like Jefferson stepped forward to pay homage to the legendary coach, the fact that their current QB, Lamar Jackson, stayed mum on the HC’s farewell turned out to be a questionable move. Renowned insider Ian Rapoport stepped forward with an assumption on why this could have happened.

“It started, it sounded like to me, with Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson not being on the same page,” Rapoport said, per Sports Illustrated. “It continued throughout the locker room—maybe not 100%, but more than enough for the Baltimore Ravens.”

However, besides the locker room troubles, it seems like Harbaugh is now experiencing an embarrassment of riches.

Potential landing spot for John Harbaugh

Harbaugh immediately became one of the most sought-after coaches in the NFL after the Ravens sacked him. His agent received calls from at least seven NFL teams within 45 minutes of his dismissal, even though there are only six official head-coach openings. This suggests some organizations are internally considering coaching changes to pursue him.

Teams expected to hire Harbaugh include:

New York Giants: Widely viewed as the frontrunner for Harbaugh. The Giants have a head coach vacancy and see him as a top candidate.

Atlanta Falcons: Also expected to be interested in hiring him as they reset their leadership.

Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, and Arizona Cardinals: All have coaching vacancies and have been mentioned as potential Harbaugh suitors.

There has also been speculation about the Miami Dolphins showing interest in Harbaugh. However, the chances of this deal remaining limited as McDaniels is confident about continuing his journey with the team despite a concerning 7-10 finish.

Harbaugh has enough reasons to wait for the best offer before choosing his next job. With a Super Bowl win, consistent playoff appearances, and a commendable experience, it still remains to be seen who the 63-year-old joins.