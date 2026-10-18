Former Rookie Rejected Steelers’ Approach to Stay on Practice Squad With 49ers

For an undrafted rookie trying to establish himself in the NFL, an opportunity to join another team’s active roster can be difficult to turn down. Sebastian Valdez faced precisely that decision during his first season with the San Francisco 49ers, when the Pittsburgh Steelers offered him a route away from the practice squad. Rather than pursue an immediate opportunity elsewhere, the defensive tackle chose to remain with the organization that had given him his first NFL chance.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Valdez explained his decision to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco, making it clear that his faith in San Francisco’s system outweighed the appeal of a potential move.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I believe in this team. I believe in the system that we have. I believe in everything (the 49ers) strive for. And I know the grass isn’t always greener on the other side. So, yeah, I made the decision to stay.”

Valdez had entered the league without the security of a draft selection. After playing college football at Montana State and Washington, he signed with San Francisco as an undrafted free agent. The 49ers officially announced his addition to their practice squad on August 27, 2025, as part of a group of 13 players. For a player in that position, establishing trust with coaches and demonstrating that he could contribute when called upon were important parts of building an NFL career.

ADVERTISEMENT

San Francisco ultimately kept Valdez in its development pipeline. The team gave him two standard elevations from the practice squad during the 2025 season, according to Maiocco’s report. Although he did not appear in a game that season, those elevations increased his weekly pay for the weeks in question from $13,000 to more than $46,000. The arrangement offered a financial benefit while allowing him to remain with the organization he had chosen over Pittsburgh.

Valdez missed the 53-man roster at the end of training camp, went unclaimed on waivers, and returned to the practice squad. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said on the “49ers Game Plan” show that the staff had told Valdez that an injury would eventually open a door and that the team would not go looking for another player to fill the spot. Shanahan also spoke openly about how narrow the margin had been.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s so awesome because he’s a dude who, since Day 1, does it the right way. He was so close to making this team both years. And we were so scared we were going to lose him. Fortunately, we didn’t lose him,” Shanahan said.

“He stayed with us because we told them we weren’t lying. ‘Dude, it’s a matter of time; someone’s going to get hurt, and you will be the next guy up. We’re not going go get someone else.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That promise came due in Week 3, when San Francisco promoted Valdez to the 53-man roster after injuries on the defensive front.

Seattle sack shows why the 49ers kept faith in Sebastian Valdez

Valdez recorded his first career NFL sack on October 11 at Lumen Field, helping the San Francisco 49ers secure a 32–29 win over the Seattle Seahawks and improve to 5–0. He brought down quarterback Sam Darnold for a five-yard loss in the first quarter. With Nick Bosa sidelined by a calf injury, San Francisco’s defensive front stepped up, combining for five sacks and four takeaways. The performance marked a notable change from 2025, when the 49ers finished with an NFL-low 20 sacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The financial gap between his two roles is wide. Practice squad players earn $13,000 per week, and Valdez’s two elevation weeks last season raised that figure to more than $46,000. Pro Football Focus credits him with six defensive stops across his first three games, which matches the run-defense profile he carried into the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

Valdez has said the climb from the practice squad to a game-day role has felt like a payoff for the waiting.

“It’s a dream come true. It’s super exciting, and I’m super, super pumped up to get ready every week.”

Shanahan has praised the way Valdez plays the position, saying he holds his gaps and allows linebackers to make tackles.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Valdez, the decision was ultimately about more than staying loyal to one team. He trusted that the 49ers’ assurances would lead to an opportunity, and San Francisco eventually promoted him when circumstances opened the door.

