Former SB Champion Arrested on Domestic Assault Charge in Tennessee

Cordarrelle Patterson, a Super Bowl champion with the Patriots, was arrested early Saturday in Tennessee.

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According to TMZ, the former NFL player was booked into jail on a domestic assault charge. No other details about the case have come out yet.

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The Minnesota Vikings took him in the first round of the 2013 draft, and over 12 seasons he also suited up for the Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons.

He made the Pro Bowl four times and earned All-Pro honors seven times. His biggest team win came with the Patriots, who beat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

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Patterson also played as running back in the later part of his career. In his three seasons with Atlanta and one at Pittsburgh, he rushed for a total of 1,629 yards.

Cordarrelle Patterson also has a special teams feat to his name. His 109-yard kickoff-return touchdown for Minnesota against Green Bay on October 27, 2013, is the longest kickoff return in league history.

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The Pittsburgh Steelers let him go with a year left on his contract. Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell took over the return duties. Gainwell led the team with 26 returns for 633 yards, about 24.3 per attempt. He was later named team MVP.

The story is still developing…