Former Seahawks Star Rickey Thenarse Shot in Los Angeles Following Dispute With Girlfriend

Rickey Thenarse, who briefly experienced life in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks, was reportedly shot in the stomach in South Los Angeles, according to an exclusive report by TMZ Sports. The former NFL player was reportedly rushed to the hospital for an emergency surgery and is expected to be okay.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“It’s unclear exactly what led up to the violent incident,” reported TMZ Sports. “But sources tell us Thenarse had been in the middle of a love triangle involving his girlfriend and the father of her child.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Shortly after the incident, Thenarse managed to get immediate medical care. Given that the gunshot was to the stomach, it did not pose an immediate threat to his life, along with swift hospitalization.

Where Do the Seahawks Still Lack Elite Talent? Let Tony do the scouting, you just make the pick. Pick your positions. Get Tony’s top 5: QB RB FB WR TE C CB DE DT G ILB OLB P PK S T View Tony’s Picks

Although the details of the incident are not out yet, early investigation suggests that a man and a woman were spotted fleeing during the incident in a black SUV. As of now, no arrest has been made, but since the investigation is in progress, more details are expected to come out soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for further updates