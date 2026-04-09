Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Events
HomeNFL

Former Seahawks Star Rickey Thenarse Shot in Los Angeles Following Dispute With Girlfriend

Avik Das

Share:

Link Copied!

Apr 9, 2026 | 2:10 PM EDT

HomeNFL

Former Seahawks Star Rickey Thenarse Shot in Los Angeles Following Dispute With Girlfriend

Avik Das

Share:

Link Copied!

Apr 9, 2026 | 2:10 PM EDT

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Rickey Thenarse, who briefly experienced life in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks, was reportedly shot in the stomach in South Los Angeles, according to an exclusive report by TMZ Sports. The former NFL player was reportedly rushed to the hospital for an emergency surgery and is expected to be okay.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“It’s unclear exactly what led up to the violent incident,” reported TMZ Sports. “But sources tell us Thenarse had been in the middle of a love triangle involving his girlfriend and the father of her child.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Shortly after the incident, Thenarse managed to get immediate medical care. Given that the gunshot was to the stomach, it did not pose an immediate threat to his life, along with swift hospitalization.

Top Stories

Image for “Completely Innocent”: Mike Vrabel & Dianna Russini Issue Public Statements After Hotel Photos Controversy

1 day ago

Image for Chiefs Super Bowl Champ Joins NFC Rival After Being Cut by Andy Reid & Front Office

15 hrs ago

Image for Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman Leaves America Divided Over Patriotism on Monday

1 day ago

Image for “I Was Lowkey Pissed Off”: Ex-Chiefs Star Calls Out Harsh Treatment Before Forced Trade to Rams

7 hrs ago

Image for NFL Reporter Kay Adams Turns 40 and Her Birthday Outfit Is Causing a Stir

1 day ago

Tony Paulines
Where Do the Seahawks Still Lack Elite Talent?

Let Tony do the scouting, you just make the pick.

Pick your positions. Get Tony’s top 5:

Although the details of the incident are not out yet, early investigation suggests that a man and a woman were spotted fleeing during the incident in a black SUV. As of now, no arrest has been made, but since the investigation is in progress, more details are expected to come out soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for further updates

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by

author-image

Avik Das

288 Articles

Avik Das is an NFL journalist at Essentially Sports, where he brings sharp insight to the league's biggest games and players. He is a fan of the Indianapolis Colts due to his family ties to the city. He loves following quarterbacks across the league, with Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady remaining his personal favorites. A graduate in English Literature, Avik possesses seven years of writing experience across top sports media brands prior to joining ES. Alongside the NFL, he has a strong understanding of professional wrestling and MMA, gained through years of newsroom experience in the combat sports field. He adds his sharp sports IQ, creative thinking, and storytelling ability to every story.

Know more

Edited by

editor-image

Antra Koul

ADVERTISEMENT