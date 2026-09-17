Former Steelers Player Jim Bradshaw Passes Away at 87 as Niece Shares Heartbreaking News

A wave of grief has hit the Pittsburgh Steelers community as the news of former defensive back Jim Bradshaw’s passing swept across the internet. It was his niece who shared the unfortunate news, confirming the passing of the 87-year-old NFL veteran.

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“Sharing news that my larger-than-life Uncle Jim Bradshaw passed away peacefully this morning,” Andrea Anderson, Bradshaw’s niece, announced on Facebook on September 15, 2026. “Hero to many, husband to my mom’s beautiful oldest sibling (Aunt Theo), father to my awesome cousins, grand & great grandfather to some really cool kids, uncle to many of us, and a Pittsburgh Steeler! (always one of my claims to fame! )…his was a life well lived and he’s celebrating in Heaven today! ”

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Bradshaw began his collegiate career at St. Clairsville High School and graduated in 1958. During his football career with the Chattanooga Mocs, he played as a quarterback. He even ran 121 yards to secure a win over MTSU in 1961 and was inducted into the Chattanooga Hall of Fame in 2021 for the class of 1962.

However, he didn’t continue with his rushing quarterback skills in the NFL. In the 18th round of the 1963 NFL Draft, the Steelers selected him to be a defensive back. During his five seasons with the Steelers, he managed to record 11 interceptions and returned them for 238 yards, scoring two pick-six touchdowns.

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It’s worth noting that the Pittsburgh Steelers weren’t the only ones who had an eye out for Bradshaw. The AFL’s Boston Patriots also selected him in the 20th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. But for Bradshaw, Pittsburgh seemed like the best option.

“I was drafted by Pittsburgh and Boston of the AFL. It was an easy choice to go to Pittsburgh,” Bradshaw said in an interview with Pittsburgh Sports Daily Bulletin in 2011. “I grew up sixty miles from Pittsburgh. My family and relatives lived in McKeesport. And training camp was at West Liberty State College, which was only ten minutes from home. There was also the saying, that if you don’t make it in the NFL, you can always go down to the AFL…”

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In 1967, his final season, Bradshaw played 13 games before joining the Cleveland Browns. But the very next year, he decided to hang up his cleats and returned to his hometown, Columbus, in Ohio. However, his love for Pittsburgh never really diminished.

“I enjoyed being in Pittsburgh,” Bradshaw expressed his love for the city. “I still have good friends there – it’s a good town. I’m happy to be here in Columbus too. I remember my daughter was born at half-time of our Steelers-Eagles game and they announced it in the stadium. I also remember Pitt Stadium. Art would round up 100-200 nuns to cheer us on during games. I still remember them all in their habits, cheering us on!”

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While his NFL career ultimately spanned multiple cities, his initial entry into the league began with a hilariously humble negotiation table.

Jim Bradshaw joined the Pittsburgh Steelers with a mere four-figure contract

“Here’s a funny story. My rookie contract was for $9,500,” Bradshaw said in the 15-year-old interview with Pittsburgh Sports Daily Bulletin. “I went in after my rookie year to negotiate with Art Rooney Sr. and the business manager, Fran Fogerty. They were both sitting behind this one desk in the office at the Roosevelt Hotel.

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“Mr. Rooney said to me, “Jimmy, you had a pretty good rookie year. You said your contract was for $9,500 – $500 as a bonus. But if you read the contract, it was for $9,000 – the $500 wasn’t a bonus – it was an advance on your salary. If you didn’t make the team, you would have owed us $500!” He and Fran nearly fell off their chairs they were laughing so hard (laughing). The saddest day I remember was when I was traded away. But I had many happy days in Pittsburgh.”

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After retiring from the NFL, Bradshaw expanded his four-figure salary by diving into the world of real estate along with his wife and daughter in Ohio. His wife already had about two decades of experience in the business when Bradshaw joined her. In a funny exchange, he said that he could keep on golfing as long as she kept working.

As the Steelers community mourns the loss of a true 1960s gridiron warrior, Bradshaw’s stories will keep living in Pittsburgh’s history books.