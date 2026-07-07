Former Steelers Player Turned Neurosurgeon Joins the NFLPA As Strategic Brain Health Advisor

Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Myron Rolle is returning to the NFL community. He won’t be playing on the field, though. Instead, he’s joining the NFL Players Association as their new strategic brain health advisor.

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“Former #Steelers safety, Dr. Myron Rolle, has joined the NFLPA as a strategic advisor for ‘player health, brain cognition, and preventative care for active players,’ the union announced,” Steelers Now’s Alan Saunders wrote on X.

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Adam Schefter further revealed that Dr. Rolle’s role will contribute to areas like the Mackey-White Health and Safety Committee.

Dr. Rolle brings a pretty unique qualification to the table. The Tennessee Titans initially picked him up in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. However, he didn’t really appear on the active roster through the 2010 and 2011 seasons. And later in 2012, the Steelers took him in for a brief period and ultimately released him the same year.

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But in 2013, Dr. Rolle decided to enroll at Florida State University College of Medicine and completed his degree in 2017. He followed that up with a neurosurgery residency at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School. And now, he’s taking a step back into football.

Dr. Rolle’s appointment aligns with the NFLPA’s rising focus on brain health. Recently, the intersection of football and long-term neurological risks has become the central issue in player advocacy. With mounting research on chronic traumatic encephalopathy and the effects of repeated concussions, the union has been seeking approaches to protect the players. And Dr. Rolle, who understands the sport as a player and comes from a top-tier medical school, can bridge the gap between players and medicine.

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“As a former player who now treats complex neurological conditions, Dr. Rolle brings a rare combination of lived experience, medical authority, and a deep commitment to service,” NFLPA’s medical director, Thorn Mayer, weighed in on why Dr. Rolle is a perfect fit for the initiative. “He understands both the demands of the game and the science required to safeguard those who play it. His voice will strengthen our work and expand our capacity to advocate for players’ health and safety.”

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Even Garrett Webster, the son of Mike Webster, stood in support of Dr. Rolle’s new role. Mike Webster was the first NFL player to be diagnosed with CTE. Following his death in 2002, Dr. Bennet Omalu (neuropathologist) studied Webster’s brain to understand the effects of CTE. That’s likely the reason why Webster Jr. believes Dr. Rolle will be an important part of the team.

But what does Dr. Rolle have to say about it?

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Dr. Myron Rolle opens up on his return

Returning to the league in this capacity holds personal significance for the former defensive back. After all, the game shaped his early life. And he’s pretty grateful for it.

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“This sport gave my family joy, discipline, and community,” the former Steelers safety said. “To return now, as a physician, researcher, and former player, and contribute to the well-being of the men who make this game what it is feels deeply meaningful. I am honored to support the NFLPA’s mission and help advance a future where every player’s health is protected with the highest standard of care.”

Dr. Rolle didn’t really spend enough time in the field as an active player. But he does have experience as a practice squad member and knows the intricacies of the game pretty closely. Now, his impact on the game is likely to become far greater in a white coat than it was in shoulder pads.