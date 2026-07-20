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Former Steelers Star Le’Veon Bell Reportedly Booked Into Jail on Child Support Warrant

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Krushna Prasad Pattnaik

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Jul 20, 2026 | 7:53 AM EDT

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Former Steelers Star Le’Veon Bell Reportedly Booked Into Jail on Child Support Warrant

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Krushna Prasad Pattnaik

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Jul 20, 2026 | 7:53 AM EDT

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Former Steelers’ All-Pro Le’Veon Bell has reportedly been booked into the Stark County Jail over a child support warrant. As per an X post by Jordan Miller of Jordan Miller News, the former Pittsburgh Steelers running back was detained in connection with the warrant. Miller also tagged noted NFL analyst Adam Schefter.

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“Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell has been booked into the Stark County Jail for a child support warrant. @adamschefter,” wrote Miller.

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Miller clarified in a different Facebook post that Bell was already in Ohio for an autograph signing session at Belden Village Mall on July 19, 2026. He attached a poster of the autograph event. Bell clearly wasn’t aware of what he was walking into on his way to Canton, Ohio.

While no update has been made on the charges, official documents suggest that Bell is on “courtesy hold for another agency.” However, it was reported by Miller that it was due to a child support warrant, which is usually issued when a non-custodial parent fails to provide the court-mandated support amount to the custodial parent. The warrant gave law enforcement the power to arrest Bell. No update has been made on the charges, and official documents suggest that Bell is on “courtesy hold for another agency.”

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While Bell finds himself in trouble, his unexpected arrest highlights an ironic statement he made back in 2025. The former NFL star, while posting on X, made a statement that could draw some attention following the child support warrant issue.

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“Nobody tells you that a big part of being an adult is doing all you can to stay out of prison.”

Bell was once the undisputed face of Pittsburgh’s offense. He earned three Pro Bowl selections and served as the primary engine of the legendary ‘Killer B’s’ era alongside quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and wide receiver Antonio Brown. Bell had the second-highest numbers in the NFL in yards from scrimmage in 2014 with 2,215 total yards. He also won the PFWA Most Improved Player award in 2014. Later in 2019, Bell reached 8,000 career scrimmage yards in his 63rd appearance. 

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Following a contract dispute, he moved to the New York Jets. His post-Steelers career never came close to matching his dominant Pittsburgh peak. Eventually, that led to a string of brief roster appearances before his NFL journey quietly ended with 1,595 rushing attempts for 6,554 rushing yards. 

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Krushna Prasad Pattnaik

3,321 Articles

Krushna Pattnaik is an NFL Writer at EssentiallySports, covering the league across news, roster moves, and team developments. With a medical background, he brings particular depth to stories around player injuries, medical suspensions, and health-related developments. As a Senior Writer, he honed his editorial skills through the EssentiallySports Journalistic Excellence Program. Before moving to the NFL beat, Krushna spent three years at EssentiallySports covering MMA and Olympic sports, working across prediction pieces, live event assignments, and beat reports. With five years of personal training in Jiu-Jitsu, kickboxing, and taekwondo, he brought a practitioner's perspective to his fight coverage. He also briefly contributed to the ES YouTube team. His work earned external recognition, including a nod from Conor McGregor, and one of his pieces was featured on Brendan Schaub's podcast.

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