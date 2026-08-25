Former Steelers WR Announces Retirement Nearly Two Years After Final NFL Game

On his 33rd birthday, NFL veteran and former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Allen Robinson II announced his retirement from the league. He concluded a respectable 11-year NFL career that began with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2014 by making the farewell announcement via a professionally produced video on Instagram.

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“To every love story, there comes a final chapter,” an excerpt of Robinson’s Instagram post caption read. “Football gave me more than I ever could’ve imagined. It challenged me, shaped me, humbled me, and rewarded me in ways I’ll carry for the rest of my life. I came, I saw, I conquered, and I leave with nothing but gratitude. Thank you for every moment, every cheer, every lesson, and every opportunity. With love and gratitude, Allen Robinson.”

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Over 11 years, Robinson recorded 565 catches for 7,058 yards, including 43 touchdowns. The 33-year-old considered retirement after not playing in the league in almost two years. Robinson played his last game for his home team, the Detroit Lions, on 30th December, 2024, against the San Francisco 49ers. The Lions won 40-34, with Robinson recording a reception for 21 yards.

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In the video he posted, Robinson talked in detail about his time with the Steelers, with whom he played his last full season, starting all 17 games in 2023. He joined the Steelers in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams, which gave up a 2023 seventh-round pick (No. 251 overall) and received a 2023 seventh-round pick (No. 234 overall).

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“Man, shout out to coach Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers. I had one of the strongest connections coach-wise with coach Tomlin,” Robinson praised then-Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

He also said that he called his agent once while playing for the Steelers, saying, “I didn’t know if I could play for any other coach other than Coach Tomlin. I felt like I enjoyed playing the game again.”

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Robinson played alongside wide receivers such as star George Pickens, veteran Diontae Johnson, and Calvin Austin III, and said those players kept him “young.” Playing and starting all 17 games for the first and only time in his career, he recorded 49 pass targets and 34 receptions for 280 yards.

Though Robinson had a special place in his heart playing under coach Tomlin, his career has been full of challenges, and he gave a hint of what’s next for him during the 2025 Combine.

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Allen Robinson’s Time Through ‘Adversity’ & Post-retirement Plans

Allen Robinson’s career had its ups and downs like every other player’s, but his tenacity and passion set him apart. 2015 was the biggest year of his career. With the Jaguars, he earned his only Pro Bowl honor that year, recording 80 receptions for 1,400 yards and leading the league with 14 touchdowns.

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On the other side of the coin, his biggest heartbreak came in 2017. Robinson tore his ACL in his left knee during the season opener on September 10 and missed the rest of the season.

“That was probably the most adversity that I had going through at that point in time in my football life,” Robinson said of his time during the injury.

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But he wasn’t done yet, as he was determined to return to a “better version” of himself. Robinson eventually hit free agency at the end of the season and signed with the Bears in March 2018, where he returned in fine form and recorded over 1,000 yards in 2019 and 2020 each, and a combined 200 receptions.

He once again became a free agent, and after four-year stints with the Jaguars and the Bears, he couldn’t find a stable, long-term footing anywhere. He signed with the Rams, and later, the Steelers. After the Steelers released him in March 2024 to free up $10 million in salary cap space, which he said “was a little surprising,” he joined the New York Giants but couldn’t find his footing there and was cut by them until his final season with the Lions in 2024.

Robinson revealed in March 2025 that he was considering retirement and wanted to focus on his family after concluding his football career.

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“I wanted to look back and have no regrets,” Robinson told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press at the 2025 NFL Combine. “And that’s kind of where I’m at with it is that I don’t have (any). I’ve put everything I’ve had into this game. For me, it’s more so about figuring out what my future in this game and in this league looks like. Playing, finishing Season 11, having a family, figuring out different things with them, moving around and stuff like that. So for me, it’s now just taking time to evaluate what next year looks like for me in general.”

It is unclear whether Robinson will delve into the media world after retirement, considering he even produced a YouTube series when he hit free agency four. But his career has definitely shown his will and passion for the game, and he would want to be around the sport in some form.