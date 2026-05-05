Former Steelers WR Suffers Major Career Setback Trying to Attempt NFL Comeback After Missing two Seasons

Despite having an incredible start, sustained success in the NFL isn’t guaranteed, something former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool has had to experience. The Notre Dame standout burst onto the scene with an explosive first two years in the league. However, since then, things haven’t worked out well for the star wideout, with the 27-year-old facing another setback as he tried out for a title contender from the NFC North.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“No immediate deal for #Packers and veteran wide receiver Chase Claypool after tryout, per league source, and no plan to revisit at this time @KPRC2,” NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported via X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chase Claypool was invited to a tryout with the fifth-year pro, looking to restart his career after being out of action since 2024. The Green Bay Packers weren’t in the market for a receiver with a core of Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden, and Dontayvion Wicks, but the departure of veteran Romeo Doubs to the New England Patriots in free agency signaled an opening in the receiving room.

However, the tryout didn’t work for Claypool, as Friday’s practice, which included 11-on-11 work, was conducted at half-speed with no quarterbacks throwing to the receivers. So, it was hard for anyone to really break through to grab one of the vacant roster spots. Hence, the players invited to the mini-camp were seemingly brought on for practice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Head coach Matt LeFleur also addressed Chase Claypool’s future with the team after praising the veteran wideout for his efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You guys saw him, right?” LaFleur said after practice on Friday. “Certainly, he had great film out there. He’s been productive, and he looks like he’s in great shape. He’s big. So, we’ll see how it goes.”

While these comments were positive for Claypool, they didn’t result in a roster spot as his wait for a return to the NFL continues. After being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020, Chase Claypool combined for 121 catches, 1,733 receiving yards, and 13 total touchdowns in his first two NFL seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, since then, Claypool has totaled only 528 yards in the next four seasons. After Pittsburgh, he was traded to the Chicago Bears for the 2023 32nd overall pick. He was then moved to the Miami Dolphins before the Buffalo Bills signed him in 2024, where he suffered a severe toe injury in training camp and hasn’t featured in a single game since.

Although Chase Claypool hasn’t yet found a new team in the NFL, the former Steelers star has expressed that he is fully fit and hopes to rekindle a once-promising career in the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ex-Steelers WR sends a positive message about an NFL return

Standing at 6-4 and nearly 240 pounds, Chase Claypool ran a blistering 4.42 40-yard dash and jumped over 40 inches before being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. Claypool lived up to expectations before falling out of the NFL. This time away from the league was due to his injuries and a shift of focus from football to podcasts, brand deals, and other off-field commitments.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am back to being the strongest and fastest I’ve ever been and couldn’t be more excited to step back out on the field and let my actions speak for themselves,” Claypool wrote on Instagram. “I deeply and truly believe that the pieces will align, and I will work my way into the position to show off what’s been suppressed these last two years.”

Chase Claypool’s NFL journey has been a tale of two careers. After a promising start with the Steelers, injuries and roster decisions have kept him on the sidelines. Despite the setback in Green Bay, the veteran wideout remains motivated and confident in his abilities.