40 Mind-Blowing Numbers From Super Bowl LX

Super Bowl LX looked like a great game on paper. It had two elite defenses clashing in the biggest game of the year and a very intriguing quarterback matchup in Drake Maye, a young up-and-comer, vs Sam Darnold, someone who looked like a bust just two years ago.

I thought Seattle would win, but I didn’t think they’d be as dominant as they were. Their defense completely shut the Patriots down offensively, especially in the first half, where they pitched a shutout. They sacked Maye six times for 43 yards, forced three turnovers and even returned an interception for a touchdown. It was complete dominance, and it capped off a historic, late-season defensive run for Seattle.

There were a lot of crazy statistics to come out of Super Bowl LX, so I compiled a list of the 40 craziest ones that defined the game.

18.3: The Seahawks won their three playoff games by an average of 18.3 PPG, which is the highest margin in playoff history since the 2002 Buccaneers.

1: Sam Darnold is the first quarterback in NFL history to win 30+ games across a two-season span with two different teams.

2018: Darnold is the first quarterback from the loaded 2018 draft class, which included Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield, to win a Super Bowl. Imagine saying that two years ago.

50: Darnold wasn’t flawless in the Super Bowl, though. He completed just 50 percent of his passes, which was his lowest rate of the entire season. Seattle still won by 16.

23: Jaxon Smith-Njigba became the youngest player in NFL history to win the Offensive Player of the Year award and Super Bowl in the same year at 23 years old.

1,992: Smith-Njigba finished the year (regular + postseason) with 1,992 receiving yards. That is the second-most all time behind Puka Nacua (2,047, 2025) and Cooper Kupp (2,425, 2021). We may never see another season like Kupp’s.

44.1: JSN broke Michael Irvin’s record for largest percentage of a Super Bowl winning team’s receiving yards in a single season with 44.1 percent of Seattle’s yards.

0.9: Kenneth Walker’s contract accounts for 0.9 percent of the Seahawks’ total cap space in 2025. Only three teams since 2009 have won the Super Bowl with an RB contract taking up more than 2 percent of their total cap: 2011 Giants, 2012 Ravens and 2013 Seahawks.

28: Walker became the first running back to win Super Bowl MVP in 28 years. The last RB to win it was Terrell Davis in 1998. He also had the most rushing yards in a Super Bowl since Davis in 1998.

+42: Walker recorded a career high in rushing yards over expected (+42) in Super Bowl LX. He also forced nine missed tackles, generating an extra 79 yards en route to winning Super Bowl MVP.

550: Walker came alive in the postseason, totaling 550 yards and four touchdowns in four games for the Seahawks, who lost Zach Charbonnett for the year early in the postseason. He made himself a lot of money this offseason with his playoff run.

4: Cooper Kupp became the fourth player in NFL history to lead the league in receiving and win 2+ Super Bowls in his career.

2: Kupp also became just the second WR in NFL history to start and win a Super Bowl for two different teams.

4: Devon Witherspoon recorded four pressures on just six pass rush snaps in Super Bowl LX. One of those pressures resulted in a strip sack, which was returned for a touchdown.

5: Jason Meyers set a Super Bowl record with five field goals on Sunday night while scoring over half of Seattle’s points. Should he have won MVP?

200: Meyers also became the first player in NFL history to score 200+ points in a single season (regular and postseason).

60-1: Seattle entered the season with 60-1 odds to win the Super Bowl. They overcame the second-longest preseason odds of any team in NFL history (1999 Rams were 150-1) and the fourth-longest odds of any team in the four major US sports.

1:35: The Seahawks trailed for just one minute and 35 seconds this postseason, which is the shortest amount by a Super Bowl-winning team since the 1991 Redskins.

0: The Seahawks became the Super Bowl champion in NFL history to go an entire postseason without turning the ball over a single time, which is significant since they finished with the second-most in the NFL with 28 in the regular season.

9 & 4: The Seahawks’ defense had more sacks (9) and takeaways (4) in Levi’s Stadium this season than the 49ers (seven sacks, three takeaways) did.

4: The Seahawks’ defense recorded a +21.72 EPA in Super Bowl LX, which is the fourth-best by a team since 2000. Only the 2000 Ravens, 2002 Buccaneers and 2006 Colts were better.

4: The Seahawks had four edge rushers (Uchenna Nwosu, DeMarcus Lawrence, Derick Hall & Boye Mafe) logged 5+ pressures in Super Bowl LX. There have only been five games since 2018, regular season or postseason, where a team has accomplished that.

9.33: The Seahawks spent $9.33 million on their special teams this year, more than any team in the league. The result was Jason Meyers setting the Super Bowl record with five field goals and Michael Dixon downing three punts inside of the six-yard line. It pays to have good special teams.

15-0: The Seahawks became the 15th team in Super Bowl history to shut their opponent out in the first half. Teams to accomplish that feat are now 15-0.

1: John Schneider became the first GM in NFL history to win two Super Bowls with an entirely new roster and a new head coach.

9: The Seahawks became just the ninth team in NFL history to win the Super Bowl in a divisional rivals’ stadium.

17: The Seattle Seahawks became the 17th franchise in NFL history to win multiple Super Bowls. That’s over half the league now.

1-18: The Patriots entered the Super Bowl with a slightly better win percentage than the Seahawks (85 percent to 84.2 percent). Since 2004, the team with the better win percentage entering the Super Bowl is 1-18 against the spread.

235: Despite a horrible performance, Drake Maye logged the most passing yards in a single quarter in Super Bowl history with 235 in the fourth.

-29.2: Drake Maye’s -29.2 total EPA throughout the playoffs is the lowest by any quarterback in a single postseason since 2000. The next closest guy to him is Peyton Manning, who posted a -22.7 in the 2015 playoffs. That’s a pretty significant gap between No. 1 and No. 2.

19: Maye was pressured 19 times in the Super Bowl, which is the third-most pressures he’s faced in his entire career. He was also sacked six times, which was tied for his career-high.

14.8: Maye was sacked on 14.8 percent of his dropbacks in the postseason. That’s the third-highest rate of any QB in the postseason since 2000.

4: Only four quarterbacks in NFL history have won a Super Bowl after losing in their first appearance. Can Drake Maye become the fifth?

2: Christian Gonzalez was one of the only bright spots on the Patriots in the Super Bowl. He was targeted just two times, and he broke up both of his targets.

10: Maye set a career-high in off-target passes with 10 in Super Bowl LX. He also turned the ball over three times when pressured, which was the most in his career.

14: Will Campbell was credited with allowing 14 pressures in the Super Bowl by NextGenStats, which is the most in a playoff game since 2018.

29: Campbell also allowed 29 pressures this entire postseason, which is the most ever recorded in a single playoff run by NextGenStats.

6: With their sixth Super Bowl loss, the Patriots now have the most Super Bowl losses of any team in NFL history. They are 6-6 in the Big Game.

10.5: The Patriots’ offense scored 42 points in four postseason games this year. That’s an average of 10.5 PPG, less than their 12 PPG average when they won it all in 2001.

51: The Patriots’ 51 first-half yards are the second-lowest in a Super Bowl since 2000. Only the 2024 Chiefs (23) had fewer.