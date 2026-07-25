49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Severely Injured in Car Accident; Expected to Be Limited at Training Camp

The NFL offseason has brought serious concern for the San Francisco 49ers after head coach Kyle Shanahan was involved in a car accident in the summer. There is good news and bad news for the fans. Shanahan is on the road to recovery and was not seriously injured.

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As per Adam Schefter’s post on July 25th, “San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan suffered significant injuries in a car accident during his summer break in mid-July that now will leave him limited as the team opens training camp.”

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The 49ers also confirmed that Shanahan is recovering right now at his home after the crash. For the time being, assistant head coach Chris Foerster will have the reins as interim coach for the team.

The accident occurred on July 14th near Shanahan’s North Carolina abode when his car collided with an SUV. The Palo Alto authorities’ reports confirmed no intoxication was involved; therefore, they did not issue any citations. The driver of the SUV was uninjured, but Shanahan took the fall for the crash.

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They took him to the hospital, and doctors diagnosed him with a severe concussion, three broken ribs, a broken nose, and a broken hand. He also had over 40 stitches across his face. Luckily, they treated and discharged him on the same day.

The 49ers have started reporting to camp, with their first practice scheduled for Sunday. Doctors have not yet cleared Shanahan for full participation until his severe concussion symptoms fully subside. The longest-standing head coach of the 49ers is entering his 10th season with them and will make a comeback soon.

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Until that happens, Foerster will take over daily operations and practices. He won’t be handling this alone; defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and the rest of the coaching staff will also help manage.