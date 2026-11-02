Brandon Aiyuk Takes Major Step toward NFL Return after Commanders Dream Fell Apart

Brandon Aiyuk spent much of the offseason making it clear where he wanted to play next. The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver repeatedly hinted at a move to Washington, hoping to reunite with former Arizona State teammate Jayden Daniels. However, the Commanders signed Stefon Diggs in August, making that path less viable. Now, Aiyuk is taking another step toward getting back on an NFL field.

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Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Monday that Aiyuk brought on Drew Rosenhaus, a seasoned agent, to represent him. The move comes as the 28-year-old looks to return to the league after more than two years away from game action.

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NFL insider Jordan Schultz first reported that Aiyuk was close to hiring new representation as part of his effort to resume his career.

“Sources: #49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk is close to hiring new representatives in an effort to get back to the NFL and on a team,” Schultz wrote. “San Francisco holds his rights, and Aiyuk needs to file for reinstatement.”

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Rosenhaus also confirmed his role to Schefter, saying he is “working on getting him back to work and playing again in the NFL.”

Hiring Rosenhaus is an important step, but Aiyuk cannot simply sign with another team. He was moved to the reserve/left squad list by San Francisco in December 2025, following his absence from the facility. The move removed him from the active roster, and his contract was tolled while he remained away.

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Aiyuk must first apply for reinstatement with the NFL. Once that process is complete, the 49ers will have to decide how to handle his contract and whether to trade or release him. General manager John Lynch has previously indicated that San Francisco would consider a trade, but the relationship between the two sides has deteriorated considerably.

Aiyuk last played on October 20, 2024, when he suffered ACL, MCL, and meniscus damage in his right knee against the Kansas City Chiefs. Before that injury, he was coming off a strong 2023 campaign, recording 75 catches for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns. He earned second-team All-Pro honors that season.

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His relationship with the 49ers worsened during his recovery. The team voided roughly $27 million in guaranteed money in July 2025 after he failed to meet required rehabilitation and check-in obligations. Aiyuk also made several public posts criticizing the organization and expressing his desire to leave.

The Commanders had emerged as his preferred destination because of his connection with Daniels. However, Washington addressed its receiving needs by signing Diggs to a one-year deal worth up to $12 million. Diggs caught 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns with the New England Patriots in 2025, giving the Commanders an experienced option alongside Terry McLaurin.

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That move makes a reunion with Daniels less straightforward. Aiyuk’s lack of recent game action and his strained relationship with San Francisco could also make other teams hesitant to pursue him.

Rosenhaus must now help Aiyuk through the reinstatement process and work toward a return to the NFL. Whether he gets there through a trade before the November 10 deadline or a release is still unclear.