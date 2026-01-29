49ers’ Fred Warner Doesn’t Hold Back in Disrespectful statement for $5.5B Rivals

The 2025 season ended on a concerning note for the Arizona Cardinals, and it seems like the team’s overall image has taken a hit. Amid discussions about the NFC West and its teams, San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner expressed his satisfaction, making it clear the answer is obvious. However, the conversation sparked controversy when it turned to the Cardinals, as the linebacker drew a comparison to a viral meme on social media.

“It’s like, have you ever seen that meme with the Dragons?” Warner said during a recent appearance on the St. Brown Podcast. “It’s like the three like three hitting the three-jacket, and then you got the dragon over there with his tongue out. Googly eyes! That’s, unfortunately, the Cardinals right now.”

When Fred Warner mentioned “that meme with the dragons,” he was actually referring to a popular internet image known as the Three-Headed Dragon meme. The meme comes from a funny drawing of a fictional three-headed dragon where two of the heads look normal and strong, but the third head looks silly with a goofy expression and a tongue out, or “googly eyes.”

Social media platforms have seen several edits of the same, with people labeling each head with different ideas or teams. This generally implies joking about situations where one part is not performing or fitting in with the rest. For example, two heads might be serious while the third is clearly not “keeping up,” making the whole group look strange or less capable.

