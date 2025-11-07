Kyle Shanahan Explains Deebo Samuel’s Replacement’s Mysterious Absence Throughout the Season

Kyle Shanahan finally addressed the lingering mystery surrounding Deebo Samuel’s replacement. The San Francisco 49ers head coach broke his silence after weeks of speculation about the player’s unexpected absence. Fans and analysts had questioned the lack of updates, especially as injuries piled up and the offense searched for rhythm. With both Elijah Mitchell and Jordan Mason suffering a season-ending hamstring injury and being traded across the league, the backfield was ripe for a new contributor.

“I think he could work his way onto the field. I think it’s tough. The plan wasn’t originally to, but he hurt his knee, I think his first practice, came back two weeks later, broke his pinky, then missed all that. So, he missed an entire training camp and came back, I think, in Week 2,” Shanahan told SportsIllustrated. “Once he did, we’d already traded for Brian [Robinson Jr.]. We have Isaac [Guerendo] with our special teams role and the pass game. I think Jordan’s been getting more reps in practice and doing a good job. Hopefully, we’ll be able to get him up sometime this year.”

Shanahan explained that Jordan James sits fourth on the depth chart because of knee and finger injuries that delayed his progress. He missed key chunks of training camp and early games and is only now getting full practice reps to catch up. In his absence, Issac Guerendo has marked his spot as the third backup RB and a backup role in the special teams as a kick returner, and Brian Robinson is the backup for Christian McCaffrey.

Although James ran for 1,267 yards (5.4 average) and 15 touchdowns, while also caught 26 passes last season at Oregon. Shanahan stressed that James has shown promise in practice, but simply hasn’t had the game readiness compared to his peers. His absence this season stems from injuries and roster timing more than a lack of talent.

Meanwhile, the 49ers’ roster has been battered on the defensive front, with multiple starters marked questionable. A confronting truth before they head into the next fixture is that their best players are injured.

Shanahan and the 49ers understand injuries better than most

The San Francisco 49ers enter their upcoming challenge against the Los Angeles Rams with no trade acquisitions to bolster depth after a 34-24 win over the New York Giants. After saying goodbye to nearly 20 players in the offseason, they are relying on their young personnel. According to OverTheCap, more than $190 million in salary cap space is not available due to dead money, injured lists, and inactive players.

“Injuries are a part of the game and everybody deals with it, but we have been bitten particularly hard by the injury bug,” left tackle Trent Williams said.

On the defensive line, multiple starters sit on injured reserve, including Nick Bosa (torn ACL), leaving the Niners thin. Meanwhile, quarterback Brock Purdy remains sidelined with a persistent turf toe injury. The injuries have become a weekly occurrence, as they lost another starter in rookie defensive end Mykel Williams (torn right ACL) against the Giants.

Despite their injury woes, the team has still found ways to perform. Offensively and defensively, they’ve managed key wins while adapting to the absences. With the roster stretched, the upcoming match looms as a critical test of depth and chemistry. Their matchup against the Rams will demand explosive plays from the remaining veterans and emerging contributors. The 49ers must rally around coordinator adjustments and execute efficiently to secure another win.