Kyle Shanahan Gets Concerning $29M News After 49ers Announce Decision to Cut Ties With Brandon Aiyuk

Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers are facing a costly situation following a major roster decision. The move to release wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk brings serious financial consequences that could affect the team’s plans this offseason.

The San Francisco 49ers will likely part ways with wideout Brandon Aiyuk, and the fallout is far from simple. The team offered him a massive four-year, $120 million contract extension just last year. Aiyuk’s contract included a $23 million signing bonus and $76 million in guaranteed money. If the 49ers release him before June 1, they will be stuck with a dead cap charge of $29.5 million.

Meanwhile, this comes after the 49ers made it clear that they are releasing the player.

“It’s safe to say he’s played his last snap as a Niner,” general manager John Lynch said of Aiyuk, via ESPN‘s Adam Schefter.

For the front office, absorbing such a massive cap penalty could limit flexibility in free agency and future roster moves.

This is a developing story…