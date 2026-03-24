Kyle Shanahan Refuses to Provide Contract Update on Trent Williams After 49ers Make $10M Decision

With the clock ticking for the final year of Trent Williams’ contract as a San Francisco 49ers player, the negotiations have turned into a high-stakes dilemma for both sides. While the 37-year-old has been with the franchise for the past six seasons, there is ambiguity over his future beyond the next season, followed by coach Kyle Shanahan’s refusal to give an update.

“No updates from me. I actually stay pretty much out of that,” said Coach Kyle in a recent interview at the flag football event. “I know John (Lynch), and everyone is working hard to do that. I believe we will get that done. We love Trent too much, and eventually that will work out.”

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Trent has been one of the backbones of the Niners’ offense. Since he arrived at Levi’s Stadium in 2020, he has played under Kyle, who has been the head coach of the franchise since 2017.

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Although the offensive tackle is set to be 38 by the start of the next campaign, he hasn’t shown signs of slowing down on the gridiron, even winning a Pro Bowl last season. However, he is currently in the final year of his contract, which was renegotiated in 2024.

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The HC’s comment comes after the organization refused to schedule an optional $10 million bonus in Trent Williams’ current contract. By avoiding that pay, they have increased his salary cap hit from approximately $38 million to $46.3 million, which would be a huge financial burden.

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On the other hand, the $10 million decision also leaves the OL with no guaranteed money in the final year of his contract. With the looming, humongous sum of his contract, the 49ers are hoping to rework the deal before the 2026 NFL Draft next month.

A successful negotiation of the deal could restructure the money like other top-paid players in the league, allowing the veteran to play for a couple more years, considering Trent previously stated he wanted to play until the age of 40.

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However, if a deal isn’t finalized and the 49ers are reluctant to pay him such a big sum, trading him could be a viable option, and he can be an offensive weapon for any franchise.

Kansas City Chiefs emerge as potential landing spot for Trent Williams amid trade speculation

Trent Williams gave yet another electrifying performance in the last campaign, earning the 12th Pro Bowl selection of his career. He had a 91.5 overall grade from PFF, allowing 32 pressures and only 4 sacks.

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Amid the uncertainty of the Niners and the continuous display of his good form, defying age, the Kansas City Chiefs have emerged as a potential prospect if Kyle Shanahan decides to trade him. With Jawaan Taylor gone, Andy Reid is searching for a suitable replacement, and Trent could be a major upgrade.

After a dismal last season, the four-time Super Bowl champions are in the rebuilding phase this year.

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With Trent still willing to grind on the gridiron a few more years, his partnership with Patrick Mahomes could help turn things around for the franchise next season. They have already bolstered the offense by bringing back tight end Travis Kelce and signing the Super Bowl MVP running back, Kenneth Walker.