Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers Win On & Off the Field as Seahawks Deal With Tough Reality

“There was a lot of red out here.” That simple line from a Seahawks fan perfectly captured the vibe of Sunday’s season opener at Lumen Field on Sunday. What used to be one of the NFL’s loudest strongholds felt more like enemy territory as Kyle Shanahan’s San Francisco 49ers clinched the win and took over the crowd.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to Vivid Seats, 49ers fans made up a whopping 51% of the audience, traveling an average of 672 miles to cheer on their team in Seattle. Local fan clubs organized meetups, creating a takeover atmosphere in a stadium that has long celebrated the strength of its “12s.” For the Seahawks, the optics were tough to swallow. Their home-field advantage took a hit last year with a 3–6 record, and the surge of rival fans only intensified worries about whether that edge has truly faded.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks Sep 7, 2025 Seattle, Washington, USA San Francisco 49er fan holds a sign during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Seattle Lumen Field Washington USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJoexNicholsonx 20250907_jmn_sn8_008

On the field, the reality was just as tough. The 49ers dominated possession, holding the ball for nearly 38 minutes compared to Seattle’s 22. New quarterback Sam Darnold struggled to find his rhythm, finishing with 150 passing yards, 124 of those going to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The Seahawks managed only 230 total yards, with 52 of those coming during their final drive. San Francisco’s 17-13 victory felt more convincing than the score might indicate.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Seattle’s defense did snag two interceptions, but turnovers were a two-way street. The Seahawks fumbled twice, including a critical blunder on their last drive when pressure knocked the ball out of Darnold’s hands. San Francisco seized the opportunity, sealing the game and dousing any hopes of a late comeback. Special teams gave Seattle a glimmer of hope. A missed 27-yarder and a blocked field goal from 49ers kicker Jake Moody, but Kyle Shanahan chose to go for it on fourth downs instead of relying on his rookie kicker.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The outcome painted a striking picture: the 49ers’ red and gold proudly waving in a rival’s stadium while Seattle’s once-mighty home-field aura crumbled. Shanahan’s team didn’t just secure an early-season win; they truly owned the day, both in the stands and on the scoreboard.

AD

Red and gold filled the stands as Kyle Shanahan’s squad controlled the game

The San Francisco 49ers kicked off their season with determination and some clutch plays, edging out the Seattle Seahawks in a hard-fought Week 1 showdown at Lumen Field.

San Francisco was the first to strike. Brock Purdy led a 95-yard drive that ended with a five-yard touchdown pass to George Kittle, who just loves to give the Seahawks a hard time. This marked Kittle’s eighth career touchdown against Seattle and his fifth in just the last three games at Lumen Field. However, the 49ers’ star tight end didn’t finish the game, exiting later with a hamstring injury.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks Sep 7, 2025 Seattle, Washington, USA San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle 85 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Seattle Lumen Field Washington USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJoexNicholsonx 20250907_tdc_sn8_618

Seattle quickly responded. Running back Zach Charbonnet ran through from a yard out to tie the game, showcasing his growing role in the offense alongside Kenneth Walker III. His tough running provided some early balance, but the Seahawks’ offense soon hit a snag as new quarterback Sam Darnold struggled to find his groove.

The momentum shifted again in the third quarter when Purdy turned the ball over on San Francisco’s first possession. However, the Seahawks couldn’t fully take advantage, settling for just a few points despite their defense creating opportunities.

Then came the crucial moment. With less than two minutes on the clock, Purdy made up for his earlier mistake, guiding the 49ers down the field for the go-ahead touchdown. That composed drive quieted the crowd and reestablished San Francisco’s dominance.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Seattle had one last shot, but Nick Bosa sealed the win by forcing a fumble from Sam Darnold. The ball hit the turf, San Francisco recovered, and the red-and-gold-clad fans roared in celebration in enemy territory.

For the Seahawks, this loss highlighted the challenges of a new chapter. For the 49ers, it was a strong start. A reminder that Kyle Shanahan’s squad, even when not perfect, knows how to get the job done.