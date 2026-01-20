Mac Jones Issues Statement on Leaving 49ers Amid Backup QB’s Ongoing Trade Rumors

Monday was the last chance for reporters to catch up with 49ers players at team facilities before the offseason program begins. While head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch are set to speak later this week, several players, including Mac Jones, offered their thoughts on the past season and what lies ahead for the 49ers.

“I think when I signed here, and talking to Kyle, that was part of the goal, to just get back on track, have fun, and get around winners again,” Jones said. “And I feel like that’s helped me so much. I love everybody here, and it was exciting this year. I felt like every time I came into work, it wasn’t work. We’re having fun in the quarterback room, in the offensive meeting, and on the practice fields.”

“I’m on a two-year deal, but I believe I’m a starter in this league, and I’m excited to continue to get better this offseason and see what happens,” he added. “I just got a PhD in football this year, and I want to keep getting better.”

For Jones, it was certainly a memorable season. It didn’t weigh heavily on him.

As for numbers, across 11 games with San Francisco, including eight starts, he completed 201 of 289 passes for 2,151 yards, 13 scores, and six picks. More importantly, his completion percentage (69.6), rating (97.4), and touchdown percentage (4.5) hit career highs, proving the growth that followed him.

Jones had already made it known at the beginning of the season that his primary reason for choosing to play here was the opportunity to work with coach Kyle Shanahan. He believed Shanan would be the right person to help him restart his career after an 18-24 record with the New England Patriots and a 2-5 stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“That’s why I came here,” Jones said. “Knowing that I wanted to be around Kyle and such a great system, knowing that it was a good fit for me. That’s part of it, and I think for me, the challenge is this offseason and whatever happens, happens.

For the record, Jones adapted to the 49ers’ system after Brock Purdy went down with a toe injury in Week 1. He made the most of this opportunity by taking charge of the offense and keeping the momentum alive for the Niners.

While a Super Bowl ending did not follow, gratitude remains. Jones embraced the locker room, and for him, this stop in the Bay mattered.

“Culture and them allowing me to be myself,” Jones said of the impact of the 2025 season.

And now, as trade buzz grows, his next chapter awaits!

Multiple teams in the mix to trade for Mac Jones

Multiple reports suggest Mac Jones is already pulling serious attention across the league. The Niners locked him in on a two-year, $8.4 million deal, but with Brock Purdy firmly planted as the starter at Levi’s Stadium. With few starting-caliber quarterbacks available in free agency, teams are turning their eyes toward trades.

According to league chatter, San Francisco could walk away with meaningful draft help. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer believes a Day 2 pick plus a Day 3 asset is firmly in play. Then, Breer put real context behind that number by pointing to history.

“I’d say a Day 2 pick, and maybe a Day 3 pick swap for Jones,” Breer wrote.

“The Jets’ trade of Sam Darnold to the Panthers might be the best recent comp I could find, and New York got a 2021 sixth-round pick and ’22 second- and fourth-rounders for the quarterback. I’d guess the price would be a little less because Darnold had two years left on his rookie deal, and he was a little younger, too.”

New York Daily News writer Antwan Staley also circled the Jets as a possible fit. As per him, the Jets make a call for Mac Jones while also monitoring names like Kyler Murray from the Cards, Anthony Richardson from the Horseshoe, and Jameis Winston from Big Blue.

Let’s see where Jones eventually lands!